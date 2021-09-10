Eight lightning strikes confirmed in Sonoma County, fire officials boost staffing

Sonoma County public safety officials called in extra personnel and readied emergency alert systems Thursday as thunderstorms arrived in the North Bay and a broader swath of Northern California, posing an extreme wildfire risk at the height of a historic, drought-fueled fire season.

“This is an ‘all hands on deck’ event for us,” Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said Thursday. “It’s a very high-impact event for us.”

Lightning developed in the Santa Rosa area just before 9 p.m. and the National Weather Service confirmed eight cloud-to-ground strikes occurred in Sonoma County as of 9:45 p.m.

One strike was within the September 2020 Glass fire’s burn area east of Santa Rosa. It burned 67,484 acres and destroyed 1,555 structures.

Three other lightning strikes were east of Rohnert Park, but the other four locations weren’t specified.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted out at 11 p.m. that there had not been any fires in the city. Cal Fire firefighters were investigating a fire on Wall Road in Napa County, but a spokesman said it was too early to say if it was linked to lightning.

Light amounts of rain also fell across the North Bay. Kenwood recieved a little more than a 10th of an inch, which was the wettest area, and additional measurable rain was anticipated throughout the night.

Conditions kicked off a weather event that had been anticipated all week and led to extra precautions by firefighters.

Increased staffing and patrols are expected to last well into Friday morning as the North Bay remains under a National Weather Service red flag warning that’s not scheduled to expire until 11 a.m.

Peak lightning periods were expected to last until then and fire officials across Sonoma County prepared themselves for fires that had potential to erupt overnight or Friday morning if lightning struck dry vegetation that’s spread across the North Bay landscape.

Gray, cloudy skies covered the North Bay pm Thursday night and thunder could be heard in Santa Rosa shortly after 9 p.m. The Weather Service confirmed some strikes in the Santa Rosa area at 9:20 p.m.

The first sign of a storm came around 5:30 p.m. when light rain fell onto Santa Rosa, and Weather service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said that was to be expected and indicative of forecasted conditions.

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service had issued a fire weather watch that kicked in at 5 p.m. Thursday before it was upgraded to the red flag warning.

It covers all but the far western edges of Mendocino, Sonoma and Marin counties, all of Napa and Lake counties and much of the East Bay hills and valleys, extending north and east into the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Nevada foothills.

The warning came on the one-year anniversary of what the weather service dubbed “Mars Day,” when wildfire smoke turned the Bay Area’s sky an ominous orange amid last year’s unprecedented siege of wildfires, including the August Complex, the state’s first million-acre inferno that burned for weeks over a half-dozen counties in Northern California.

The front moving into the North Bay was taking shape west of Big Sur in the Pacific Ocean and will head inland to the northeast.

“That should be making a bee line toward the greater Bay Area,” Walbrun said. “The ingredients are in place for it to blossom” Thursday evening.

Walbrun reiterated forecasters don’t expect conditions to be as bad as the historic August 2020 lightning storm that sparked three giant Northern California wildfire complexes and hundreds of smaller fires. That storm produced lightning strikes that erupted into the Walbridge and Hennessey fires.

“We’re hoping it won’t generate as much lightning as last year,” said Chris Godley, Sonoma County’s emergency management director.

Nonetheless, the North Bay’s drought-parched landscape has only increased the threat posed by wildfire at this time of year.

“It’s a high probability that, if we get lightning, it will start fires and that’s the main concern,” Walbrun said. “Even a few fires could become problematic.”

The forecast has stoked concerns that a new wave of fires could ignite at a time when firefighting resources are stretched thin by the massive Dixie and Caldor fires burning for weeks in the Sierra Nevada, along with other blazes.

Heine said roving patrols will be done by a task force comprised of firefighters from the Santa Rosa and Cloverdale fire departments, and the Sonoma County, Monte Rio, Bodega Bay and Sonoma Valley fire districts. It includes a battalion chief and about 22 people on five fire engines and a water tender.

Each vehicle will be used for individual patrols but will converge when necessary, Heine said.