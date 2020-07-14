Subscribe

Little Free Libraries help keep boredom at bay in Petaluma

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 14, 2020, 4:08PM
Updated 3 hours ago

A bright and cheery handcrafted book-sharing cabinet rests atop a sturdy post outside Karen Nau’s Petaluma home, inviting passersby to open the clear doors to borrow a book or drop off a title or two.

The motto “Take a Book, Share a Book” is etched into the official Little Free Library plaque on Nau’s diminutive blue and yellow library, one of more than 100,000 registered with the Wisconsin-based Little Free Library nonprofit organization.

Tiny libraries like Nau’s have popped up in 108 countries — and every state in the nation — since the first one was erected of scrap wood in 2009. The libraries build community and promote a love of reading while making books accessible in even out-of-the-way places.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the local book exchanges have been operating during an unprecedented time when doors to public libraries were forced to close.

Nau, an avid reader and a teacher at Happy Hearts Preschool, was reading storybooks through online streaming services to her students and grandchildren during the early weeks of Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place order. During frequent 2½-mile walks around her neighborhood, she noticed there were no Little Free Library outposts for book sharing.

“Bookstores were not open, the libraries were not open,” she said. Neighbors were sharing lemons, plants and various items from “purging garages,” but books weren’t accessible near her eastside home. On Mother’s Day she mentioned to her three grown kids she’d love to provide a book exchange outside her home.

By her 60th birthday a few weeks later, a festive Little Free Library was in place by her front sidewalk, built by her son Marshall Nau, a fire inspector with the Southern Marin Fire Protection District in Sausalito, “christened and opened” during a socially distanced birthday party in her front yard.

“It was just fabulous,” said Nau, whose celebration included a visit from friend and Petaluma author Frances Rivetti, who donated one of her books to the new Little Free Library. In the past month, the book exchange, decorated with a handcrafted fabric banner, has become a popular attraction.

“It’s gotten to be a big neighborhood thing,” said Nau, who leaves out colored chalk for sidewalk designs, hand sanitizer for safety precautions and succulents to share. “I’ve gotten to know all the families.”

Although her preschool recently reopened, Nau spent her time in quarantine planting a Victory Garden in her front yard and getting to chat — from a distance — with people of all ages stopping by her library. Before, she said, “I never used to be home.”

Nau is among some 150 members of the Petaluma Little Free Library Facebook page established last month for local volunteer library stewards and those who enjoy stopping by to browse or donate books. Members share information about book drives, titles they’re reading, what they’re looking for and book resources in the area.

Eric Sangervasi started the private Facebook page to share information about the tiny libraries and to help build community. He and his wife, Melissa, have three children who’ve been missing their regular visits to Petaluma Regional Library, part of the Sonoma County Library system that has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic began, although curbside services recently became available.

Now, though, Hazel Sangervasi, 8, her brother, Zao, 7, and their little sister, Olive, 2, have their very own Little Free Library outside their home. Their dad, with help from their grandfather Lou Sangervasi, built the petite library a few weeks ago. It features a gabled roofline, blue and white paint, a guestbook and “wallpaper” crafted from comic book pages.

The library, also registered and featuring the official Little Free Library plaque, is one of nearly 70 book exchange structures in Petaluma.

Although some stewards have elected to temporarily close their libraries because of coronavirus concerns, others have been supplying books throughout the pandemic. Some put out disinfectants and notes about safety precautions, reminding readers to stay safe during the quarantine.

“People are just cautious, and considerate as well,” said Sangervasi. “I liken it to going to the store.”

As coronavirus restrictions are still in place, the tiny libraries — and the Facebook page — help foster connections that are missing for some people. “I’m all about things that create community,” said Sangervasi, who serves as director of partner and community ministries with Redwood Gospel Mission in Santa Rosa and was recognized as one of this year’s most notable young professionals by the North Bay Business Journal’s annual Forty Under 40 awards program.

Petaluma watercolor artist and film background actress Susie Barnes McGavin helps Sangervasi as an administrator of the Facebook page, compiling a list of Little Free Libraries in the community and adding members from the Petaluma area who have or enjoy them.

About 25 of the structures are registered with the Little Free Library nonprofit, but dozens are not. Facebook members post photos and share locations of their libraries, with McGavin updating a database for members to use. She and her 12-year-old daughter enjoy spotting the libraries, which range from temporary carts and bookshelves to fanciful handcrafted structures with artful decor.

Jennifer Jackson painted roosters and a chick on her pink Little Free Library to pay tribute to Petaluma’s history as the “egg basket of the world.” (Jennifer Jackson)
Jennifer Jackson painted roosters and a chick on her pink Little Free Library to pay tribute to Petaluma’s history as the “egg basket of the world.” (Jennifer Jackson)

Jennifer Jackson painted comical book-holding roosters and a chick on hers, fitting for a city long ago dubbed the “Egg Basket of the World” for its thriving poultry industry. A 7-year-old neighbor first painted the background a brilliant pink. Another library sports a rooftop planter box.

Free plans and blueprints are available through the nonprofit; those who aren’t so handy can purchase a premade library or kit to assemble. Sangervasi enjoyed making his own library and is considering taking orders for community members.

“Half the fun of it is just finding them while we’re out and about and walking,” McGavin said. “It’s like a little scavenger hunt.” Plus, “they’re adorable. It’s like finding little fairy houses.”

McGavin, who typically reads a book a week, often is on the lookout for a good mystery or specific authors, while her daughter enjoys finding graphic novels or books about animals. “I don’t think most people know this whole Little Free Library exists … and what a great resource it is,” she said. Sangervasi recently surprised her with a Little Free Library he constructed for her.

In addition to libraries outside private homes, several are located at schools and churches and in neighborhood pocket parks, some built by Boy or Girl Scouts as community service projects. One, with deep blue paint and doorknobs sporting stars, is located outside the Petaluma Health Center, with a plaque reading, “This Little Free Library is a gift from the Petaluma Policing Foundation. Read, Read, Read. Sharing our stories brings us all closer together.”

On a recent afternoon, the shelves were stocked with books by New York Times bestselling authors Garrison Keillor, John Grisham, Iris Johansen and Michael Connelly, with several kids’ selections as well, including Little Golden Books and Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

Sangervasi said his children enjoy visiting Little Free Libraries, but are having great fun monitoring their own library. Because they live on a cul-de-sac, the family recently put up flyers around the neighborhood directing guests to their library.

Selections are eclectic, and can encourage people to pick up a book they might otherwise not consider. Visitors to Little Free Libraries can find everything from novels, cookbooks and gardening books to autobiographies, self-help books, teen and pre-teen titles and children’s books.

While the little libraries aren’t immune to vandalism, when one woman posted on Facebook that someone had destroyed her books, community members immediately reached out and restocked her shelves.

Sangervasi hopes the Facebook page will continue to support the mission of the global Little Free Library movement.

“Petaluma is a really artsy place and there’s really a sense of community here,” he said. Many of the libraries are decorative, and all of them provide a service, he noted.

“It’s something for everybody. There’s no barrier. Come and take a book; leaving a book is optional,” Sangervasi said. “And they may be a blessing for someone.”

For Nau, a former Petaluma City Council member and one of the city’s Good Egg honorees, her milestone birthday present was a gift for the community, and one that provides ongoing joy. Some days, there are even messages of appreciation written on the sidewalk with her colored chalk.

For more information, visit littlefreelibrary.org or Petaluma Little Free Library on Facebook.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine