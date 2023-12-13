Outside one mobile home at Little Woods Mobile Villa, lights from an elaborate outdoor shrine illuminated the faces of a group of over 80 neighbors, gathering to say the rosary and pay their respects to La Virgen de Guadalupe on Monday night.

Gatherings such as this are common in this mobile home community, where residents know each other by name and treat each other like family, said Martín Contreras, 23, who has lived at Little Woods his whole life and works as a teacher in Petaluma.

“Anytime there's a festivity, like a birthday or a holiday or what have you, there'll be little gatherings at different people's houses and pretty much everyone's welcome to join those,” he said.

Monday’s gathering continued a yearly tradition where residents honor the indigenous deity – known in English as Our Lady of Guadalupe – ahead of the Dec. 12 festival that’s widely celebrated in Mexico. They also seek her loving intercessions to overcome personal obstacles, which in their case involves threats of park closures and enormous rent increases.

In late September, the bilingual and multi-generational residents of the 78-unit all-ages park received a notice stating their rent would increase $1,531.22 on Jan. 1, a more than 300% jump for some. The unexpected notice triggered an expensive arbitration process – that will cost about $40,000 – to determine whether such an increase is justified.

The proposed rent hikes came in the wake of improved protections for all of Petaluma’s mobile home residents, as city leaders tighten regulations designed to strengthen its mobile home rent stabilization program. The amendments, adopted last July, resulted in a threat by park operators to close Little Woods later that same month, which in turn prompted residents to organize and form Little Woods Vecinos Unidos, or Little Woods Neighbors United, Contreras said.

In October, park owners from Little Woods and Youngstown, which are separately owned and operated, joined forces to file a lawsuit against the city over its rent-cap rules, claiming that Petaluma’s tightened regulations are unconstitutional. Last week, the city filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that the argument lacks standing, some of its claims haven’t come to fruition, and the owners failed to use facts to state their claim.

The residents

Contreras said Little Woods Mobile Home Villa is home to multi-generational families, couples, and senior citizens who’ve been there longer than he’s been alive.

“I have neighbors who are in the Army. I have neighbors who are in the construction field, in med school, at university, doing all these wonderful things. We live in Little Woods and it's awesome,” he said. He added that the current fight to stay in their homes is bringing them closer together than ever before.

Bundled in winter clothing on Monday evening, the residents prayed over their neighbors, the local youth and for the support from North Bay Organizing Project, Legal Aid and Petaluma Peoples Services Center, three groups that have assisted residents in various ways since the clashes with park owners began.

“We were just given this huge rent increase out of nowhere with a 90-day notice in a huge packet full of legal jargon and we're now expected to pay this,” said Ángeles Cruz, who has been a park resident since she was a child two decades ago.

Contreras, Cruz and others started to organize residents early on to try to connect their neighbors to resources, Contreras said.

Stockton-based Harmony Communities manages the park, which is owned by Little Woods Mobile Villa LLC under the Ubaldi family. Day-to-day management is overseen by Nick Ubaldi.

The Ubaldi family has owned Little Woods Mobile Villa for 25 years, according to a California business search.

Messages seeking comment from Nick Ubaldi were not returned.

“I think a lot of people are feeling very anxious and nervous and scared, potentially depressed, because they don't have any means to pay this and they're scared of what the repercussions will be from management, from the owners if they don't pay that rent increase,” Cruz said.

As at most parks, the residents of Little Woods own their mobile homes but must pay a base rent for the land underneath the home, with rents ranging between $457.13 and $1,195.00 per month – though most pay roughly $500 a month, according to documents submitted by the owners to the city. This means that under the proposed rent hikes, residents face increases between 128% and 352%.

The base rent doesn’t include utilities, nor house payments. Juan Magaña, who is the sole provider for his family of four, currently pays about $400 to $600 per month in bills to cover water, electricity, garbage, sewage, and gas, he said. He’s lived at the park for the last seven years because it’s relatively affordable and has allowed his family to save money, he said.