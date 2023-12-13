Little Woods mobile home park residents get organized

Lifelong residents of this tight-knit, Spanish-speaking community are facing triple rent hikes and costly arbitration.|
JENNIFER SAWHNEY
PETALUMA ARGUS-COURIER
December 13, 2023, 1:45PM

Outside one mobile home at Little Woods Mobile Villa, lights from an elaborate outdoor shrine illuminated the faces of a group of over 80 neighbors, gathering to say the rosary and pay their respects to La Virgen de Guadalupe on Monday night.

Gatherings such as this are common in this mobile home community, where residents know each other by name and treat each other like family, said Martín Contreras, 23, who has lived at Little Woods his whole life and works as a teacher in Petaluma.

“Anytime there's a festivity, like a birthday or a holiday or what have you, there'll be little gatherings at different people's houses and pretty much everyone's welcome to join those,” he said.

Monday’s gathering continued a yearly tradition where residents honor the indigenous deity – known in English as Our Lady of Guadalupe – ahead of the Dec. 12 festival that’s widely celebrated in Mexico. They also seek her loving intercessions to overcome personal obstacles, which in their case involves threats of park closures and enormous rent increases.

In late September, the bilingual and multi-generational residents of the 78-unit all-ages park received a notice stating their rent would increase $1,531.22 on Jan. 1, a more than 300% jump for some. The unexpected notice triggered an expensive arbitration process – that will cost about $40,000 – to determine whether such an increase is justified.

The proposed rent hikes came in the wake of improved protections for all of Petaluma’s mobile home residents, as city leaders tighten regulations designed to strengthen its mobile home rent stabilization program. The amendments, adopted last July, resulted in a threat by park operators to close Little Woods later that same month, which in turn prompted residents to organize and form Little Woods Vecinos Unidos, or Little Woods Neighbors United, Contreras said.

In October, park owners from Little Woods and Youngstown, which are separately owned and operated, joined forces to file a lawsuit against the city over its rent-cap rules, claiming that Petaluma’s tightened regulations are unconstitutional. Last week, the city filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that the argument lacks standing, some of its claims haven’t come to fruition, and the owners failed to use facts to state their claim.

The residents

Contreras said Little Woods Mobile Home Villa is home to multi-generational families, couples, and senior citizens who’ve been there longer than he’s been alive.

“I have neighbors who are in the Army. I have neighbors who are in the construction field, in med school, at university, doing all these wonderful things. We live in Little Woods and it's awesome,” he said. He added that the current fight to stay in their homes is bringing them closer together than ever before.

Bundled in winter clothing on Monday evening, the residents prayed over their neighbors, the local youth and for the support from North Bay Organizing Project, Legal Aid and Petaluma Peoples Services Center, three groups that have assisted residents in various ways since the clashes with park owners began.

“We were just given this huge rent increase out of nowhere with a 90-day notice in a huge packet full of legal jargon and we're now expected to pay this,” said Ángeles Cruz, who has been a park resident since she was a child two decades ago.

Contreras, Cruz and others started to organize residents early on to try to connect their neighbors to resources, Contreras said.

Stockton-based Harmony Communities manages the park, which is owned by Little Woods Mobile Villa LLC under the Ubaldi family. Day-to-day management is overseen by Nick Ubaldi.

The Ubaldi family has owned Little Woods Mobile Villa for 25 years, according to a California business search.

Messages seeking comment from Nick Ubaldi were not returned.

“I think a lot of people are feeling very anxious and nervous and scared, potentially depressed, because they don't have any means to pay this and they're scared of what the repercussions will be from management, from the owners if they don't pay that rent increase,” Cruz said.

As at most parks, the residents of Little Woods own their mobile homes but must pay a base rent for the land underneath the home, with rents ranging between $457.13 and $1,195.00 per month – though most pay roughly $500 a month, according to documents submitted by the owners to the city. This means that under the proposed rent hikes, residents face increases between 128% and 352%.

The base rent doesn’t include utilities, nor house payments. Juan Magaña, who is the sole provider for his family of four, currently pays about $400 to $600 per month in bills to cover water, electricity, garbage, sewage, and gas, he said. He’s lived at the park for the last seven years because it’s relatively affordable and has allowed his family to save money, he said.

Soon after they heard the news about the rent increase, they received a notice that they needed to fix the siding on their home, which cost them $10,000, Magaña said. They were told if they didn’t fix the siding, they’d be evicted, he said.

“The little savings we had, we had to invest there,” he said, adding that he wasn’t the only one receiving notices to fix their property.

“Someone lives there, but you don’t know if they can invest a lot of money in their home,” he said. The closure threats, rent increases, and notices to fix their homes in quick succession are unjust, he said.

Outside help

In July, the North Bay Organizing Project stepped in to help Little Woods residents respond to the closure threats and proposed rent increases, said Chad Bolla, a tenant organizer with the Santa Rosa-based group.

He said he hopes that neighborhood and public events, like the one held Monday night, will ensure that the “opposition” can “see that we’re organized, see that the tenants are not just fighting back as individuals, but they’re fighting back collectively.”

Residents also turned to Petaluma Peoples Services Center, which has taken over the process of raising funds to pay for the arbitration lawyers, said executive director Elece Hempel.

Some residents are on fixed incomes and others work “two or three jobs in order to survive in the park,” even before the rent increases, Hempel said.

“These people don't have extra income to make payments towards an arbitrator,” she said.

After meeting with organizers and residents last month, she felt a profound sense of helplessness she’s never felt before, Hempel said.

“I've been doing this for 20 years, and I've seen some pretty horrific things,” she said. “I left that meeting and sat in my car and cried for at least 15 minutes.”

Between the arbitration proceedings for Little Woods and Youngstown – another local mobile home park where residents on fixed incomes are trying to stop huge rent increases – Hempel estimates that PPSC will need to raise about $100,000 in legal costs. Little Woods arbitration hearings are scheduled for Jan. 24 and 25.

“I got to raise the money. What happens if I can't raise the money? I'm still going to have to pay those lawyers,” Hempel said. “Then do I have to rob from other programs that people in our community donate to that are part of PPSC’s suite of programs to pay … the legal fees?”

If all those families fell into homelessness, it would have grave societal consequences and stretch the thin safety net even thinner, Hempel said. She warned it could cost society “at least 10 times more than keeping these individuals in their homes.”

She joined several park residents in pointing out that maintenance at Little Woods is sub-par, with ill-maintained roads and a laundromat that doesn’t always work.

“These are the tenants who fly under the radar, if you will. They're not going to show up at City Council and stomp their fists and say, ‘This park is falling apart.’ That's not what that is. They're too busy trying to survive,” Hempel said.

What's next

If the rent increases were to happen, some residents might be able to get another job, but that’s not dignified living, Contreras said. And for retired seniors or those on disability, that’s not an option.

“On their fixed income they can't afford another place. They can't afford to live anywhere else, so houselessness would be a possibility if those rent increases were to go into effect,” Contreras said.

Gisela “Chely” Ruiz lives in her mobile home with her two children and thinks she could manage a second job if need be to cover their $1,000 in monthly expenses.

She’s happy that residents are organizing, but is especially worried about her older neighbors, including one who fell ill from the stress caused by Little Woods’ owners, she said.

“These are heavy things for them, because they wonder, 'Where am I going to go? What am I going to do? Where am I going to live?’ It’s very sad for seniors,” Ruiz said.

Alicia Pelayo, 76, lives with her husband of 60 years, Juan José Pelayo, 77, and their dog, Laila. She said their monthly bills amount to about $800 for the mobile home they’ve lived in for the last 26 years. She’s lived in the park for 27 years, she said.

Her husband works in construction, though she thinks he probably won’t be able to work much longer. She gets about $500 a month in social security, but that’s not nearly enough to cover their expenses, she said. Of her three adult children, only one lives in the county.

“We don’t know what we will do,” she said. She tries not to think about it too much.

“Who knows what will happen.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.

