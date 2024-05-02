On an overcast morning in late April, about 30 residents from Petaluma’s Little Woods Mobile Villa filed onto a bus headed for Stockton.

The group was going to their mobile home park’s property management offices to picket proposed hike rents of over 300% and threats of park closure. The April 23 demonstration coincided with the first day of arbitration hearings where the fate of their proposed rent hikes would be determined.

Some of these residents have lived at Little Woods for decades, raising their children and grandchildren in the all-ages park. Residents, many Spanish-speaking or bilingual, include teachers, construction workers, members of the military, university students – and many of them consider each other to be family.

“We’re in limbo because we don’t know if they’ll kick us out, if they’ll increase rent, or, we don’t know,” said one decades-long resident who identified herself as Doña Cata, who added that she helped organize the demonstration by going door to door.

Last fall, Little Woods’ management notified residents of the 78-unit all-ages park that their rents would increase by $1,531.22 as of Jan. 1 – an action which automatically triggered an arbitration process. That’s because the proposed increase was well beyond the city of Petaluma’s cap of 4% over park residents’ current rents or 70% of the Bay Area’s Consumer Price Index (cost of change in goods and services), whichever is less. Under those rules the current allowable rent hike is 2.38%, according to the city of Petaluma.

Previously, monthly rent increases were set to 100% of the CPI, but like several other Sonoma County cities and towns, Petaluma tightened rent control and other protections last year in response to resident concerns of being priced out.

In response to the city’s new rules, the owners of local mobile home parks – including Little Woods Mobile Villa LLC, which owns Little Woods – have threatened to shut down the parks, initiated litigation against the city and raised rents above the legal limit, triggering hearings where an arbitrator must determine if the proposed rent hike is warranted given owners’ right to a “fair return.”

“Costs are far outpacing inflation, insurance has become increasingly challenging to obtain as many insurers are leaving the state entirely, and our aging infrastructure is very costly to maintain,” Nick Ubaldi, whose family owns Little Woods, said in a statement.

Ubaldi also works for Harmony Communities, the Stockton-based park management company, and manages day-to-day operations at the park. Little Woods Mobile Villa LLC counts Ron and Esther Ubaldi as its members and Nick Ubaldi as service agent. As of December 2022, the LLC’s principal address was changed to that of Harmony Communities.

Given Petaluma’s updated regulations, “the city has now moved the goalposts, restricting rent increases to less than inflation,” Ubaldi said. “If we can’t even keep pace with inflation, bankruptcy is on the horizon.”

Arbitration a ‘lose-lose’

Five days of arbitration over the proposed rent hike at Little Woods wrapped up on April 30. Arbitrator Katie Porter of California Hearing Officers presided, with Bruce Stanton of Golden State Manufactured-Home Owners League representing the residents and Chris Chapman of Rudderow Law Group representing management.

A decision is scheduled to be issued by June 19.

Youngstown Mobile Home Park, a few miles north of Little Woods, went through a similar arbitration in January after its park owners attempted to essentially double rent with a more than $900 monthly increase. After four days of hearings, plus extra time for the arbitrator to process the more than 30 hours of testimony and thousands of pages of evidence, a rent hike of $118 per month per space was granted.

While far less than park owners requested, the hike was nonetheless a blow to residents. Park owners also asked for more than $434,000 in attorneys fees, expert witness fees and other costs and were ultimately awarded $78,555, or about $1,000 per affected resident.

Jodi Johnson, a Youngstown resident and advocate, said some have struggled with the outcome and the stress and uncertainty of the months-long process. There have been two recent suicide attempts at the park, she said.

Still, residents are pushing forward and planning to seek judicial review of the arbitration decision after their legal team is finished with the Little Woods case.

Ubaldi called arbitration a “lose-lose situation for everyone” but the “sole recourse” for requesting rent increases.

“Arbitration costs all parties involved — residents, park owners, and the taxpayers — hundreds of thousands of dollars, with annual costs now projected to reach into the millions,” Ubaldi said. “Sadly, due to this ordinance, arbitration is the only protection park owners have.”