Petaluma’s Little Woods residents brace for more change as arbitration ends

The mobile home residents picketed in Stockton as they await ruling on proposed 300% rent hikes.|
JENNIFER SAWHNEY AND MARISA ENDICOTT
PETALUMA ARGUS-COURIER

On an overcast morning in late April, about 30 residents from Petaluma’s Little Woods Mobile Villa filed onto a bus headed for Stockton.

The group was going to their mobile home park’s property management offices to picket proposed hike rents of over 300% and threats of park closure. The April 23 demonstration coincided with the first day of arbitration hearings where the fate of their proposed rent hikes would be determined.

Some of these residents have lived at Little Woods for decades, raising their children and grandchildren in the all-ages park. Residents, many Spanish-speaking or bilingual, include teachers, construction workers, members of the military, university students – and many of them consider each other to be family.

“We’re in limbo because we don’t know if they’ll kick us out, if they’ll increase rent, or, we don’t know,” said one decades-long resident who identified herself as Doña Cata, who added that she helped organize the demonstration by going door to door.

Last fall, Little Woods’ management notified residents of the 78-unit all-ages park that their rents would increase by $1,531.22 as of Jan. 1 – an action which automatically triggered an arbitration process. That’s because the proposed increase was well beyond the city of Petaluma’s cap of 4% over park residents’ current rents or 70% of the Bay Area’s Consumer Price Index (cost of change in goods and services), whichever is less. Under those rules the current allowable rent hike is 2.38%, according to the city of Petaluma.

Previously, monthly rent increases were set to 100% of the CPI, but like several other Sonoma County cities and towns, Petaluma tightened rent control and other protections last year in response to resident concerns of being priced out.

In response to the city’s new rules, the owners of local mobile home parks – including Little Woods Mobile Villa LLC, which owns Little Woods – have threatened to shut down the parks, initiated litigation against the city and raised rents above the legal limit, triggering hearings where an arbitrator must determine if the proposed rent hike is warranted given owners’ right to a “fair return.”

“Costs are far outpacing inflation, insurance has become increasingly challenging to obtain as many insurers are leaving the state entirely, and our aging infrastructure is very costly to maintain,” Nick Ubaldi, whose family owns Little Woods, said in a statement.

Ubaldi also works for Harmony Communities, the Stockton-based park management company, and manages day-to-day operations at the park. Little Woods Mobile Villa LLC counts Ron and Esther Ubaldi as its members and Nick Ubaldi as service agent. As of December 2022, the LLC’s principal address was changed to that of Harmony Communities.

Given Petaluma’s updated regulations, “the city has now moved the goalposts, restricting rent increases to less than inflation,” Ubaldi said. “If we can’t even keep pace with inflation, bankruptcy is on the horizon.”

Arbitration a ‘lose-lose’

Five days of arbitration over the proposed rent hike at Little Woods wrapped up on April 30. Arbitrator Katie Porter of California Hearing Officers presided, with Bruce Stanton of Golden State Manufactured-Home Owners League representing the residents and Chris Chapman of Rudderow Law Group representing management.

A decision is scheduled to be issued by June 19.

Youngstown Mobile Home Park, a few miles north of Little Woods, went through a similar arbitration in January after its park owners attempted to essentially double rent with a more than $900 monthly increase. After four days of hearings, plus extra time for the arbitrator to process the more than 30 hours of testimony and thousands of pages of evidence, a rent hike of $118 per month per space was granted.

While far less than park owners requested, the hike was nonetheless a blow to residents. Park owners also asked for more than $434,000 in attorneys fees, expert witness fees and other costs and were ultimately awarded $78,555, or about $1,000 per affected resident.

Jodi Johnson, a Youngstown resident and advocate, said some have struggled with the outcome and the stress and uncertainty of the months-long process. There have been two recent suicide attempts at the park, she said.

Still, residents are pushing forward and planning to seek judicial review of the arbitration decision after their legal team is finished with the Little Woods case.

Ubaldi called arbitration a “lose-lose situation for everyone” but the “sole recourse” for requesting rent increases.

“Arbitration costs all parties involved — residents, park owners, and the taxpayers — hundreds of thousands of dollars, with annual costs now projected to reach into the millions,” Ubaldi said. “Sadly, due to this ordinance, arbitration is the only protection park owners have.”

With that in mind, despite the drawbacks, Ubaldi said Little Woods is committed to annual arbitrations. He also said park closure plans are ongoing, noting that “the value of the land far exceeds its current use.”

Park owners, Ubaldi said, have proposed to the city – and are still offering – to stick to rent limits for current residents, forgo arbitrations and park closures for a decade, and create a rental assistance program in exchange for “vacancy decontrol.”

Vacancy decontrol would allow park owners to reset a lot’s rent to market price after homes are sold. Currently, Petaluma only allows space rent increases if owners terminate a resident’s tenancy in accordance with state law or if a tenant voluntarily moves their mobile home outside the park. Otherwise, park owners are not allowed to raise base rents for would-be tenants if a mobile home remains vacant.

The city of Petaluma did not respond to questions about the proposal. Opponents of decontrol say it would erode long-term affordability at parks as mobile homes turnover.

In a pre-trial brief for the arbitration, Little Woods ownership claimed the park only sees a 1% annual rate of return, whereas 12% to 20% would be appropriate. If not awarded the $1,531 monthly increase sought, owners proposed alternatives ranging from an additional $53 to $699 per month to reach a fair return.

Park residents argued in a filing that in the 25 years since owners purchased Little Woods, the only petition for a rent adjustment, though it was ultimately withdrawn, was for a $178 monthly increase in October 2017. Management was accused of price gouging amid the backdrop of the 2017 Sonoma Complex Fire.

Ownership “now argues that the allowable annual rent adjustments ‘doom’ the park to operate ‘on a shoestring budget,’” residents’ pre-trial brief said. With the current ask of a more than $1,500 hike, “one cannot help but wonder how or why the justification for a fair return adjustment so radically differs from the $178.03 only six years earlier.”

Escalating tension

Ubaldi and residents said ownership offered to settle before arbitration. But residents were unhappy with the offer and rejected it, according to Karym Sanchez, lead organizer of North Bay Organizing Project, a grassroots coalition of over 20 community-based organizations that has helped Little Woods residents organize.

In response to the attempted rent increase last year, residents began organizing last year with the help of North Bay Organizing Project and Sonoma County Tenants Union, a tenants rights organization. Residents organized to form Little Woods Vecinos Unidos, Spanish for “Little Woods Neighbors United.”

In the weeks leading up to arbitration, residents said park management issued numerous seven-day notices asking residents to repair their homes and clear unpermitted objects from their car ports, which felt retaliatory in the wake of their organizing efforts, according to one resident who asked to remain anonymous due to fears of retaliation.

“We understand that the park rules say they can only have cooking grills, patio furniture and live plants. So what that actually meant for residents is they had to throw away their kids' bicycles, scooters that would have been in violation and there’s nowhere to put them inside,” Sanchez said.

“The dumpsters were full of kids’ bicycles and scooters,” he said, adding that residents feel this forces them to take recreation away from their kids.

“These notices are routine in our business,” Ubaldi said. “When residents fail to comply with park rules, we notify them. If any notices were issued for reasons other than blatant disregard for these rules, I am unaware of them.”

At other parks managed by Harmony Communities, residents in conflict with ownership over changing policies or rising rents have also reported feeling targeted by strict rule enforcement, eviction attempts and threats of closure, and the company has faced a number of lawsuits over these incidents.

Harmony Communities owns or operates more than 30 mobile home communities in California and Oregon, including in Santa Rosa, Napa and Cotati.

In Fresno, Harmony Communities’ especially fraught and controversial takeover of La Hacienda Mobile Estates, formerly known as Trails End, has drawn considerable public and media attention.

Residents from that park as well as members of Lodi Lutheran church Santa María Peregrina and Tenants Together, a statewide tenants’ rights advocacy group, joined the picket of about 50 people outside Harmony Communities headquarters in Stockton.

Sprinklers next to the sidewalk where people picketed were turned on and police arrived, however they were on the public right of way and it was a peaceful protest, so police watched for about an hour before they left, Sanchez said.

When asked how they felt about the arbitration hearing, multiple residents breathed heavy sighs and spoke of their unease.

“It is anguish not knowing what is going to happen to us in arbitration,” said Jiliena Gonzalez, who lives at the park with her husband and two children.

She and others said they’re nervous and stressed about the outcome because they don’t know if they’ll have enough money to pay for thousands of dollars in proposed rent increases on top of their other bills.

Park residents, Sanchez noted, are “tapping into their anger” to take on leadership roles and help envision what the park should look like.

“Folks don’t want the park to close, they don’t want their rents to go up so much that they can’t afford it – they also want better living conditions,” he said.

As the last of the residents climbed aboard the Stockton-bound bus, someone yelled out in Spanish, “Neighbors United, will never be defeated.”

The voices on the bus joined in unison, a loud cry on a gray morning.

