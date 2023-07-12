On Wednesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Petaluma Fire Department will be conducting live burn exercises at the Petaluma Municipal Airport.

According to Dan Cohen, manager of the airport, the two-day training has been planned to drill firefighters on how to extinguish room fires.

To prepare for the drills, the Fire Department has constructed wooden box structures at the airport, each one the size of a house, and has filled them with furniture and other household items to help simulate how household fires spread.

The training exercises will take place just inside the airfield by 501 Sky Ranch Drive.