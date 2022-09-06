Subscribe

Live Heat Watch: Sonoma County braces for possible record heat Tuesday

ALANA MINKLER, KERRY BENEFIELD, MARTIN ESPINOZA, MATT PERA AND MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 6, 2022, 11:01AM
Sonoma County cooling centers

Most Sonoma County libraries are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Santa Rosa:

Finley Community Center located at 2060 W. College Ave. Open through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Rohnert Park:

Rohnert Park Senior Center located at 6800 Hunter Dr. Open through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rohnert Park Community Center will be open through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sebastopol:

Sebastopol Community Cultural Center located at 390 Morris St. Open through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cloverdale:

Cloverdale Senior Multi-Purpose Center located at 311 N. Main S. Open through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Cloverdale Library located at 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Open through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Town of Windsor:

The Windsor Senior Recreation Center located at 9231 Foxwood Dr. Open Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday between noon to 4 p.m.

This live report on the extreme heat will be updated throughout Tuesday with the latest information on forecasts, health information and power grid status. Scroll down for the latest time-stamped updates from Press Democrat journalists covering this breaking story.

The Bay Area and much of Northern California on Tuesday were bracing for another day of searing, triple-digit heat, with forecast highs in places poised to eclipse all-time records, posing serious health risks and putting unprecedented strain on the state’s power grid.

The forecast high of 109 degrees for downtown Santa Rosa was a few degrees shy of the city’s all-time mark of 113, set in 1913.

But the city was on track to shatter the daily record for Sept. 6, which was set in 1904 at 106 degrees. Records for downtown Santa Rosa began in 1902.

The high pressure system and heat dome spanning much of the California and Great Basin were expected to push other parts of the state to record highs, with heat warnings and advisories extending from the coast all the way to Yellowstone National Park on the Idaho-Wyoming border.

The heat warning covering the Bay Area was extended to Thursday, with Tuesday set to be the hottest in the weeklong heat wave that looks to be the longest and hottest on record in California.

Before 11 a.m., the temperature in the East Bay city of Walnut Creek had already topped 100 degrees, with a forecast high of up to 119 degrees, an all-time mark if it came to pass.

2:30 p.m. Grid operator raises warning on rotating blackouts

California’s grid operator has again raised its warning about the strain on statewide electricity supplies amid the extreme heat, telling consumers “to be prepared for possible outages” this evening.

Electricity demand is expected to reach an all-time high later today, and CAISO, the grid operator expects to declare at 5:30 p.m. a Stage 3 emergency, one step from rotating outages.

If there are outages called for, find out if your address will be affected at bit.ly/3qik5UY.

2:20 p.m. On the job in Fountaingrove

Midshift handyman Mickey Mosiurchak was pouring ice down his tank top.

Working with a home building crew off of Crown Hill Drive in Fountaingrove, Mosiurchak said the guys were taking frequent breaks — just to sit in the trucks and pump the air conditioning.

“That and Gatorade, water, hosing off my head with a hose,” he said.

His girlfriend brought a load of Gatorade and water for the crew.

And Michael Alguin, owner of Domain Builders where the crew worked, told them to go home at noon.

“We made that call (Monday),” he said.

Going by record breaking temperatures on the Labor Day holiday, he told his crew the shift Tuesday would be short.

“Yesterday was just too hot,” he said. “I’m always watching.”

1:45 p.m. Cooling equipment failure

An air conditioning equipment failure Tuesday morning at Santa Rosa Community Health's pediatric campus on Stony Point Road forced the provider to move operations to its Lombardi campus off Sebastopol Road.

Annemarie Brown, a spokeswoman for SRCH, said repairs on the air conditioner will take place Tuesday night and operations at the pediatric campus should resume Wednesday.

1:30 p.m. Cooling center in Windsor

Windsor's main cooling center is open and has plenty of room. But you won't be able to use the pool. A shortage of lifeguards forced the center to close the pool for the day. The pool will reopen Wednesday and the rest of the week, though 2 pm fitness classes have been canceled to prevent seniors form overexerting.

1:15 p.m. Climate scientist weighs in

During an hourlong briefing on the prolonged heat wave Tuesday, West Coast climate scientist Daniel Swain marveled at temperatures that already were several degrees ahead of where they had been a day earlier, laying the stage for a second day of historic highs and even more sweltering conditions that pose a risk to human health and to the state’s strained energy grid.

But the widespread, extended nature of the extreme heat also raises concerns about the warming of already low flowing streams and rivers and the potential for fish kills, as well as the peril for trees and forests already at risk of drought stress and mortality.

Having the landscaped baked right now also increases the risk of dry lightning that could be produced this weekend or early next week amid atmospheric instability and high-level moisture due to Hurricane Kay, off Baja California, said Swain, a scientist with the Institute of the Environment & Sustainability at UCLA.

1 p.m. From the cool coast, into the broiler

Anne Vernon lives in Timber Cove but was in Santa Rosa Tuesday to meet with clients.

It was 83 degrees on the coast. It was a fair bit hotter in town.

“I was driving and I got out of the car and it was like a walk,” she said. “A wall of heat. It feels almost like a weight.”

Vernon knew the temperatures were soaring just by the sight of more folks flocking to the ocean.

“There are a lot more tourists,” she said. “They are running from the heat.”

12:15 p.m. Taco truck traffic

Janet Marroguin sells chicken and pork tamales on Sebastopol Avenue at Tamales Max. She sold 300 in the early, cool hours but as the heat climbed, sales slowed.

“They stay away,” she said through a Spanish interpreter. “It’s very hot. I’ve sold a couple of tamales, that’s it.”

Next door at Gio y Los Magos, Cristobol Fructuoso started work prepping food for the truck predawn- well before the temperature really started to climb.

Working the stove top making birria tacos at the lunch hour, it was well hotter in the truck.

“I’ve been drinking a lot,” he said. “It’s bad.”

At 12:15, the temperature reads 103.

12 p.m.: Potential power outage in Rohnert Park

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety warned residents that PG&E may be required to turn off electricity in Rohnert Park for one to two hours Tuesday if the electrical demand exceeds supply.

They asked residents to try to conserve energy and advised those who need to seek refuge from the heat to go to cooling centers at the senior center and community center.

11:30 a.m.: Spare the Air Alert extended

Due to unhealthy ozone levels over the Bay Area, a Spare The Air Alert was extended through Wednesday. Due to high pressure weather combined with motor vehicle exhaust. On days when the alert is in affect, residents are advised to limit outdoor activities.

In Sebastopol, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District measured fine particulate matter at 30 Tuesday morning, which is considered good. In San Rafael, particulate matter was at 53, which means unusually sensitive people should considered limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

11:15 a.m.: Providence emergency room seeing no heat-related illnesses

Sonoma County emergency management officials said they were not aware of any heat-related fatalities or serious injuries so far in their coordination with local hospitals and medical providers.

Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer of Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, said Tuesday morning there have been no significant increase in heat-related illnesses in the hospital’s emergency department.

Krilich encouraged those without access to air conditioning to use community cooling centers where possible.

Krilich also recommended people stay out of the sun, find shade and stay hydrated; leave more strenuous activity for the early morning or later evening hours; and if you feel queasy or dizzy in the heat, stop your activity, find a cooler place and hydrate.

11 a.m.: Power outage reported outside Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported 1,160 of its customers had lost power in an outage spanning from the eastern outskirts of Rohnert Park up to the southeastern edge of Santa Rosa.

The outage began at 3:23 a.m. and the estimated restoration time was 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E’s outage map.

A screenshot taken at 11 a.m. of a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power outage map shows a blackout on the outskirts of Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
A screenshot taken at 11 a.m. of a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power outage map shows a blackout on the outskirts of Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

9 a.m. Statewide Flex Alert extended

The grid operator, California Independent System Operator extended a statewide Flex Alert Tuesday from 4 to 9 p.m. asking people to voluntarily conserve electricity during peak hours.

(Tips on saving power during a Flex Alert)

It will be the seventh consecutive Flex Alert. The CAISO site Tuesday morning showed California could fall more than 5,000 megawatts short of its power supply at peak demand, forecasted for 4:45 pm.

The state has additional energy capacity at the moment “but blackouts, rolling, rotating outages are a possibility,” said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operator, calling additional conservation “absolutely essential.”

The extreme heat was expected to ramp up the risk of rolling blackouts, with state energy officials projecting an electrical load above 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.

6 a.m.: High school runners get an early start

The Santa Rosa High School cross country team held practice at 6 a.m. before the heat kicked in.

“It was fun. It was a great morning,” coach Carrie Joseph said, with a tip of the hat to parents that got kids to the track pre-dawn.

This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.

