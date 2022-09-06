Live Heat Watch: Sonoma County braces for possible record heat Tuesday

The Windsor Senior Recreation Center located at 9231 Foxwood Dr. Open Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday between noon to 4 p.m.

Cloverdale Library located at 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Open through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cloverdale Senior Multi-Purpose Center located at 311 N. Main S. Open through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Sebastopol Community Cultural Center located at 390 Morris St. Open through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rohnert Park Community Center will be open through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Rohnert Park Senior Center located at 6800 Hunter Dr. Open through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Finley Community Center located at 2060 W. College Ave. Open through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Most Sonoma County libraries are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

This live report on the extreme heat will be updated throughout Tuesday with the latest information on forecasts, health information and power grid status. Scroll down for the latest time-stamped updates from Press Democrat journalists covering this breaking story.

The Bay Area and much of Northern California on Tuesday were bracing for another day of searing, triple-digit heat, with forecast highs in places poised to eclipse all-time records, posing serious health risks and putting unprecedented strain on the state’s power grid.

The forecast high of 109 degrees for downtown Santa Rosa was a few degrees shy of the city’s all-time mark of 113, set in 1913.

But the city was on track to shatter the daily record for Sept. 6, which was set in 1904 at 106 degrees. Records for downtown Santa Rosa began in 1902.

The high pressure system and heat dome spanning much of the California and Great Basin were expected to push other parts of the state to record highs, with heat warnings and advisories extending from the coast all the way to Yellowstone National Park on the Idaho-Wyoming border.

The heat warning covering the Bay Area was extended to Thursday, with Tuesday set to be the hottest in the weeklong heat wave that looks to be the longest and hottest on record in California.

Before 11 a.m., the temperature in the East Bay city of Walnut Creek had already topped 100 degrees, with a forecast high of up to 119 degrees, an all-time mark if it came to pass.

The Coastal Mtns of Marin, the #SanFrancisco Bay Shoreline, Salinas Valley and Santa Cruz area have been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday.



A new Heat Advisory has been issued for the coastline that is valid Tuesday 11 AM to Tuesday 8 PM #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/Mu65RivBXq — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 6, 2022

2:30 p.m. Grid operator raises warning on rotating blackouts

California’s grid operator has again raised its warning about the strain on statewide electricity supplies amid the extreme heat, telling consumers “to be prepared for possible outages” this evening.

Electricity demand is expected to reach an all-time high later today, and CAISO, the grid operator expects to declare at 5:30 p.m. a Stage 3 emergency, one step from rotating outages.

If there are outages called for, find out if your address will be affected at bit.ly/3qik5UY.

2:20 p.m. On the job in Fountaingrove

Midshift handyman Mickey Mosiurchak was pouring ice down his tank top.

Working with a home building crew off of Crown Hill Drive in Fountaingrove, Mosiurchak said the guys were taking frequent breaks — just to sit in the trucks and pump the air conditioning.

“That and Gatorade, water, hosing off my head with a hose,” he said.

His girlfriend brought a load of Gatorade and water for the crew.

And Michael Alguin, owner of Domain Builders where the crew worked, told them to go home at noon.

“We made that call (Monday),” he said.

Going by record breaking temperatures on the Labor Day holiday, he told his crew the shift Tuesday would be short.

“Yesterday was just too hot,” he said. “I’m always watching.”

1:45 p.m. Cooling equipment failure

An air conditioning equipment failure Tuesday morning at Santa Rosa Community Health's pediatric campus on Stony Point Road forced the provider to move operations to its Lombardi campus off Sebastopol Road.

Annemarie Brown, a spokeswoman for SRCH, said repairs on the air conditioner will take place Tuesday night and operations at the pediatric campus should resume Wednesday.

1:30 p.m. Cooling center in Windsor

Windsor's main cooling center is open and has plenty of room. But you won't be able to use the pool. A shortage of lifeguards forced the center to close the pool for the day. The pool will reopen Wednesday and the rest of the week, though 2 pm fitness classes have been canceled to prevent seniors form overexerting.

1:15 p.m. Climate scientist weighs in

During an hourlong briefing on the prolonged heat wave Tuesday, West Coast climate scientist Daniel Swain marveled at temperatures that already were several degrees ahead of where they had been a day earlier, laying the stage for a second day of historic highs and even more sweltering conditions that pose a risk to human health and to the state’s strained energy grid.

But the widespread, extended nature of the extreme heat also raises concerns about the warming of already low flowing streams and rivers and the potential for fish kills, as well as the peril for trees and forests already at risk of drought stress and mortality.

Having the landscaped baked right now also increases the risk of dry lightning that could be produced this weekend or early next week amid atmospheric instability and high-level moisture due to Hurricane Kay, off Baja California, said Swain, a scientist with the Institute of the Environment & Sustainability at UCLA.