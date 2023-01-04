Subscribe

Live storm updates: Storm knocks out power, downs trees in Sonoma County

“It is just starting,” Timber Cove Fire Protection District’s Erich Lynn said, referring to the rain and wind. “It’s going to be wild.”|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 4, 2023, 7:51AM
The rain has begun in the North Bay.

For the past few days, weather forecasters and local first responders have been urging residents to prepare for the upcoming torrential downpour scheduled to hit the region Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s what is happening right now:

11:15 a.m.: Vehicle collisions in Sonoma County; ‘weather-related to some degree’

About seven crashes were reported to California Highway Patrol Wednesday morning.

Most of them occurred between 6:30 and 7:40 a.m., when the rain was heavier and more people were on the roads, CHP Officer Jeff Engwall said.

One crash CHP responded to was reported about 7:30 a.m. around the Dry Creek Road onramp to southbound Highway 101. A blue Toyota pickup truck and Mercedes-Benz crashed into each other, damaging about 10 feet of guard rail and blocking the roadway.

The road was cleared before 8:30 a.m., Engwall said.

Engwall said this is a higher number of crashes than normally seen in at the start of the day.

“I think this is weather-related to some degree,” he said.

11:08 a.m.: Gov. Newsom signs emergency declaration

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a statewide emergency declaration due to what Office of Emergency Services Director Nancy Ward says is expected “to be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storm to down town in California over the past five years.”

10:30 a.m.: Map shows where it usually floods in Sonoma County

This county of Sonoma map of the 100-year flood zone shows the areas likely to flood during a storm.

Areas include those near Laguna de Santa Rosa in Sebastopol and the Russian River, such as Guerneville.

10:39 a.m. Highway 101 in Humboldt County due to downed trees

In a tweet, Caltrans District 1 reported that Highway 101 in Humboldt County from Seawood Drive near Trinidad to Orick in fully closed due to “multiple downed trees.” There is no estimated time of reopening.

10 a.m.: Santa Rosa to open warming center

Santa Rosa will open a warming center Wednesday night as torrential rain and high winds are expected to hit the North Bay.

The city has partnered with Catholic Charities to transform the drop-in center at the organization’s new downtown Caritas Center into a warming center to provide temporary respite to people experiencing homelessness.

The center is set to open at 7 p.m. and remain open until at least 7 a.m. Thursday. The center is accessible from Morgan and Sixth streets.

Caritas Center can host up to 78 people indoors and an outdoor courtyard warmed by heaters can accommodate an additional 12 people.

People can stop at the center to warm up and charge their cellphones but no cots will be provided for sleeping. People seeking emergency shelter will be provided with a referral to other facilities.

9:40 a.m.: Power outages continue

More than 5,300 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers lost power in Cotati about 9 a.m., according to the PG&E outage center.

PG&E personnel determined the outage was due to the weather.

There is no estimated time that power will return.

About 60 customers around Sonoma Mountain Road, east of Rohnert Park, lost power about 9:20 a.m., also due to the weather.

As of 9:30 a.m., power was restored to the more than 380 customers between Forestville and Guerneville.

9:38 a.m.: Tree blocks Highway 12 in Santa Rosa

A fallen tree was blocking eastbound Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. PG&E crews helped clear it.

In a tweet about the closure, the Santa Rosa Fire Department urged people to avoid uncessary travel through Thursday.

9:30 a.m.: Portion of Highway 1 closed

California Highway Patrol has closed a portion of the road due to the downed trees in the Timber Cove area, CHP officer Jeff Engwall said.

A detour has been set up at Timber Cove Road.

9 a.m.: “They are falling down faster than people can call 911,“ downed trees in Timber Cove

Multiple trees have fallen Wednesday morning onto Highway 1 in the Timber Cove area, causing the road to be blocked in several areas, according to local firefighters.

As of 8:15 a.m., the Timber Cove Fire Protection District has seen about 20 trees fall, said fire chief Erich Lynn.

He guessed that many more had fallen during an eight-minute call with the Press Democrat.

Lynn said he witnessed five trees fall in the area within one minute. One of them fell onto and damaged a pickup truck. The driver was not injured.

“It is just starting,” he said, referring to the rain and wind. “It’s going to be wild.”

Lynn said because of power outages in the area, local firefighters are finding out about the downed trees through word of mouth by motorists passing them as they attempt to keep the roads clear.

“They are falling down faster than people can call 911,” he said.

Trees are actively falling in the area, so people planning to drive through the area today should rethink their route or cancel their plans, Lynn said.

“There’s trees down everywhere and we are just doing our best,” he said. “It’s best if people just avoid the area.”

8:40 a.m.: Power outages

More than 680 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers are without power in Sonoma County, according to the PG&E outage center.

More than 380 people are without power in between Forestville and Guerneville.

Further west, about 300 people are cut off from power around around Fort Ross State Historic Park and Salt Point State Park.

It is unknown when power will be returned to these areas.

7:45 a.m.: School closure in Annapolis

Horicon School in Annapolis is closed Wednesday, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

The road to the school is blocked by a fallen tree, said Eric Wittmershaus, Office of Education spokesperson.

There are multiple other trees down in the area near Horicon School and school officials are concerned that more trees may fall during the day, preventing them from releasing kids at the end of the day, Wittmershaus said.

7:40 a.m.: Track the storm live

Track the storm using the real-time radar map below:

5:45 a.m.: Coastal flood advisory for Thursday. High surf advisory issued for Thursday morning to Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday for the North Bay interior valleys.

Weather service meteorologists expect some minor coastal flooding in lots, parks and roads, leading to some isolated road closures, according to the Watches, Warnings and Advisories web page.

The weather service also issued a high surf advisory from 7 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday for most of the Bay Area and Central Coast beaches.

Large breaking waves are expected to reach up to 30 feet, leading to dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and faster than normal wave run-up, according to a tweet from the weather service.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

