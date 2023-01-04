The rain has begun in the North Bay.

For the past few days, weather forecasters and local first responders have been urging residents to prepare for the upcoming torrential downpour scheduled to hit the region Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s what is happening right now:

11:15 a.m.: Vehicle collisions in Sonoma County; ‘weather-related to some degree’

About seven crashes were reported to California Highway Patrol Wednesday morning.

Most of them occurred between 6:30 and 7:40 a.m., when the rain was heavier and more people were on the roads, CHP Officer Jeff Engwall said.

One crash CHP responded to was reported about 7:30 a.m. around the Dry Creek Road onramp to southbound Highway 101. A blue Toyota pickup truck and Mercedes-Benz crashed into each other, damaging about 10 feet of guard rail and blocking the roadway.

The road was cleared before 8:30 a.m., Engwall said.

Engwall said this is a higher number of crashes than normally seen in at the start of the day.

“I think this is weather-related to some degree,” he said.

11:08 a.m.: Gov. Newsom signs emergency declaration

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a statewide emergency declaration due to what Office of Emergency Services Director Nancy Ward says is expected “to be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storm to down town in California over the past five years.”

10:30 a.m.: Map shows where it usually floods in Sonoma County

This county of Sonoma map of the 100-year flood zone shows the areas likely to flood during a storm.

Areas include those near Laguna de Santa Rosa in Sebastopol and the Russian River, such as Guerneville.

10:39 a.m. Highway 101 in Humboldt County due to downed trees

In a tweet, Caltrans District 1 reported that Highway 101 in Humboldt County from Seawood Drive near Trinidad to Orick in fully closed due to “multiple downed trees.” There is no estimated time of reopening.

10 a.m.: Santa Rosa to open warming center

Santa Rosa will open a warming center Wednesday night as torrential rain and high winds are expected to hit the North Bay.

The city has partnered with Catholic Charities to transform the drop-in center at the organization’s new downtown Caritas Center into a warming center to provide temporary respite to people experiencing homelessness.

The center is set to open at 7 p.m. and remain open until at least 7 a.m. Thursday. The center is accessible from Morgan and Sixth streets.

Caritas Center can host up to 78 people indoors and an outdoor courtyard warmed by heaters can accommodate an additional 12 people.

People can stop at the center to warm up and charge their cellphones but no cots will be provided for sleeping. People seeking emergency shelter will be provided with a referral to other facilities.

9:40 a.m.: Power outages continue

More than 5,300 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers lost power in Cotati about 9 a.m., according to the PG&E outage center.

PG&E personnel determined the outage was due to the weather.

There is no estimated time that power will return.

About 60 customers around Sonoma Mountain Road, east of Rohnert Park, lost power about 9:20 a.m., also due to the weather.

As of 9:30 a.m., power was restored to the more than 380 customers between Forestville and Guerneville.

9:38 a.m.: Tree blocks Highway 12 in Santa Rosa

A fallen tree was blocking eastbound Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. PG&E crews helped clear it.

In a tweet about the closure, the Santa Rosa Fire Department urged people to avoid uncessary travel through Thursday.