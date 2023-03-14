An atmospheric river hitting Sonoma County is bringing rain and wind to the region.

Here is the latest:

2 p.m.: 2 school districts dismiss early in fear of storm potential

At least two Sonoma County school districts dismissed classes early Tuesday due to concerns that weather conditions would worsen by the end of the day.

Dunham school district in Petaluma sent students home this morning and Horicon in Annapolis let out after lunch, said Eric Wittmershaus, director of communications for the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Wittmershaus said it’s possible other school districts released kids early but they are not obligated to notify the county office of education.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1M8VQaag57I">Click here to view this embed</a>.

1 p.m.: Thousands in Sonoma County without power

About 5,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Sonoma County are without power Tuesday afternoon due to the ongoing storms, according to the outage center map.

A few power failures dotted the area Tuesday morning, but more appeared as the day progressed.

About 3,100 PG&E customers, extending from just west of Valley Ford to west of Rohnert Park, lost power just before 11 a.m. More than 160 customers around Bodega Bay experienced a power failure about an hour later.

More than 1,000 customers in the Sea Ranch area also do not have power.

The majority of the outages are in the western Sonoma County, though power has yet to be restored to about 700 Santa Rosa residents — 277 PG&E customers — or to the nearly 130 customers just northeast of Cloverdale.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ygq5LO9unDY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://embed.windy.com/embed2.html?lat=38.490&lon=-122.478&zoom=9&level=surface&overlay=gust&menu=&message=&marker=&forecast=12&calendar=now&location=coordinates&type=map&actualGrid=&metricWind=mph&metricTemp=%C2%B0F">Click here to view this embed</a>.

12:30 p.m.: Flood warning issued for interior Sonoma County

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for interior portions of Sonoma County until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The locations at risk of flooding, or are already experiencing rising waters, are locations close to Mark West, Green Valley and Colgan creeks, and other small streams north of Petaluma north through Forestville, according to the warning.

Flood Warning in effect for interior portions of Sonoma County (see shaded polygon in first image). Creeks in the area have been rapidly rising. If driving near these locations, use extreme caution and do NOT attempt to drive through flooded roadways. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GiVvRXoXeD — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 14, 2023

12:15 p.m.: Road hazards increasing, according to CHP

California Highway Patrol is dealing with multiple calls Tuesday late morning and afternoon related to roadway hazards, including trees down, mudslides and vehicles stuck in water on roads.

Floodwaters ran high on Armstrong Road in Guerneville. A portion of Oat Valley Road northwest of Cloverdale is “impassable,” according to CHP.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eAbtBFE261k">Click here to view this embed</a>.

A falling tree narrowly missed a sedan on Orchard Street near Spencer Avenue in Santa Rosa.

A vehicle is stuck is floodwaters on Westside Road, just north of Forestville. An SUV is abandoned and trapped on Freestone Valley Ford Road near Valley Ford.

Noon: Rohnert Park Expressway closes due to flooding

A portion of Rohnert Park Expressway flooded Tuesday morning, prompting a road closure, according to authorities.

The road is closed east of the Rancho Verde Mobile Home Park to Stony Point Road, according to a Nixle alert from the Rohnert Park Department of Safety.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until further notice and motorists should not drive through standing water, which can be deeper than it appears.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.73586463519287&lat=38.351571234160055&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

11:15 a.m.: Power failures increase across Sonoma County

As of 11 a.m., about 600 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers are without power due to weather conditions or equipment failures.

About 350 of these failures are in west county, around Guerneville and Forestville, according to the PG&E outage center map.

More than 130 of the customers, just southwest of Forestville, lost power around 9:49 a.m. and there is no anticipated time of restoration.

10:30 a.m.: 40-yard slide blocks one lane of Timber Cove Road

About 30 to 40 yards of Timber Cove Road near Seaview Road are covered in debris following a mudslide that also brought down a large tree over the two-lane road, according to authorities.