Live updates: Red flag warning extended to Saturday; Newsom in Napa Valley for wildfire briefing

12 PM: Gov. Gavin Newsom in St. Helena for wildfire briefing

Gov. Newsom is in St. Helena this morning, touring communities threatened by the Glass fire and meeting with local, state and federal representatives.

Watch his briefing here:

11:45AM: North Bay air quality reaches unhealthy levels, may last into next week

Wildfire smoke choking the sky above the North Bay is causing air quality to reach “unhealthy” levels, which will likely persist into at least early next week, according to air quality regulators.

Juan Romero, a spokesperson with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, said regulators are currently preparing to extend a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area currently set to expire Friday to until Tuesday. An official announcement is expected in the next few hours, he said.

Romero said winds from the northwest are pushing smoke form the massive August and North complex fires burning in the northern part of the state over the North Bay. That haze is mixing with smoke from the out-of-control Glass fire, causing air conditions to worsen.

Those winds are expected to increase this afternoon, which may cause additional fire danger.

“If the winds pick up, it’s going to stoke that fire and make the smoke worse… ” Romero said. “While the fires are burning were going to be dealing smoke impacts.”

Gerry Diaz, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said that much of the smoke is accumulating at higher altitudes. That’s similar to what happened last month when smoke from wildfires burning and up and down the West Coast blackened the sky. But Diaz said the impact from current conditions isn’t expected to be as severe.

“The good news is there’s a lot less smoke concentration aloft,” he said.

While air quality remains unhealthy, officials are encouraging people to remain inside with doors and windows closed as much as possible.

11:15AM: Red flag warning extended to Saturday

A red flag warning for the North Bay mountains and Glass fire burn area has been extended through early Saturday, meaning hot, dry, windy conditions will cause additional fire danger.

The warning begins at 1 p.m. and now continues through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Gerry Diaz, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said winds are expected to reach 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph at elevations above 1000 feet, coupled with critically low humidity lasting into the nighttime.

“Those two things are why we’re expecting to have those hazardous fire weather conditions,” he said.

Temperatures throughout much of Sonoma County are expected to climb above triple digits this afternoon, with some areas reaching a high 104 degrees.

However, overhead smoke from the Glass fire, as well as from the massive wildfires burning further north, could keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than currently forecast, Diaz said.

But residents will likely have to wait until the red flag warning expires on Saturday for any substantial relief from the heat.

“If there’s any silver lining, we’re expecting those temperatures across the North Bay to come down into this weekend,” Diaz said.

8:30AM: Fire grows by about 5,500 acres as progress is made on containment

Cal Fire reports progress made on the Glass fire containment lines overnight – up to 5 percent Thursday morning.

The fire grew by an estimated 5,500 acres, to a total of 56,781 acres blackened as of early Thursday. No additional structures beyond the 36 reported Wednesday have been destroyed.

More than 2,100 firefighting personnel are battling the blaze that began Sunday morning in Napa County and spread west, endangering Trione-Annadel State Park and Santa Rosa’s eastern edge.

More than 50,000 Sonoma County residents were evacuated at the peak danger, though most have been allowed to return home, and power is being restored in those areas.

Containment was listed at 2 percent Wednesday night at 51,266 acres burned.

Fire crews using bulldozers and hand tools will continue reinforcing lines Thursday and aircraft will fight the fire from above when visibility conditions allow, Cal Fire said.

Heat may be a challenge for firefighters today as highs may rise to triple digits later Thursday and on Friday. A red flag warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. for elevated fire risk.

Santa Rosa will open a cooling station for those needing to escape the heat.

At 1 p.m., the Franklin Park Clubhouse at 2095 Franklin Avenue in east-central Santa Rosa will be open for anyone needing a respite.

More details can be found on the city’s alert.

8AM: Santa Rosa schools closed, power saving urged

Some schools in Santa Rosa will be closed Thursday and Friday, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.