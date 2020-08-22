Live updates: Firefighters combat Walbridge fire near Lake Sonoma

1:30 PM: Reporter Bill Swindell reports live from near Lake Sonoma

12:30 PM: Some evacuation warnings lifted in Napa County

Authorities have lifted an evacuation warning for areas along Highway 121 from Vichy Avenue to Silverado Trail.

All other current evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.

11:40 AM: Red flag warning issued for San Francisco Bay Area

A red flag warning has been issued for most of the Bay Area region, including the North Bay.

The National Weather Service - Bay Area warns that dry lightning and erratic winds caused by thunderstorms expected Sunday morning could spark new wildfires.

The warning will go into effect Sunday at 5 a.m. until Monday at 5 p.m.

The agency had previously issued a fire weather watch for Sunday at 5 a.m through Tuesday at 11 a.m.

10:45 AM: Evacuation orders expanded to Dry Creek Valley and Forestville area

Authorities have significantly expanded mandatory evacuation orders in the Dry Creek Valley area near Healdsburg and Windsor; and to areas east and south of the Russian River near Forestville and Rio Dell.

An interactive map showing evacuation zones and their grid numbers can be found here. Click here if you are having problems opening the map.

In and near the Dry Creek Valley, mandatory evacuation areas include:

Map Grid 2F1

East of Dutcher Creek Road and the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Canyon Road

West of Highway 101

Map Grid 2F2

South of Canyon Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Lytton Springs Road

West of Geyserville Avenue

Map Grid 2F3

South of Lytton Springs Road

East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

North of Westside Road

West of the Healdsburg city limits

Map Grid 2K1

All areas North and East of Westside Road

West of Highway 101

West of the Russian River

Map Grid 2K2

All areas west of Highway 101

East of the Russian River to the Windsor town limits

North of where Windsor River Road dead ends extending west to the Russian River

Near Forestville, mandatory areas include:

Map Grid 4A1

All areas East of the Russian River

North of River Road

West of Trenton Healdsburg Road and Eastside Road

South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Road and the Russian River

Map Grid 4C1

North of Guerneville Road

East of Covey Road and Highway 116

West of Laguna Road

South of River Road

In addition, an evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas:

Map Grid 4A2

East of Trenton Healdsburg Road

North of Mark West Station Road

West of the Windsor city limits and Windsor Road

South of Windsor River Road

Map Grid 4A3

East of Trenton Healdsburg Road

North of River Road

West of Slusser Road

South of Mark West Station Road

Map Grid 2A2

North of the Dry Creek and the northern fork of Lake Sonoma

West of Dutcher Creek, city of Coverdale city limits and Highway 128

South of the Mendocino County line

Map Grid 2C4

South and West of Asti Road

East of Highway 101

North of Highway 128

Map Grid 2G1

East of Highway 101

South and West of Highway 128

North of Alexander Valley Road

Town of Windsor Zone A Warning

North of Windsor River Road

West of Highway 101

All to the western and norther town limits west of Highway 101

10:05 AM: Creek fire near Covelo fully contained

The Creek fire near Covelo in Mendocino County had burned 820 acres and was fully contained as of Friday night, Cal Fire reports.

Two outbuilding structures have been destroyed in the blaze.

Fire crews will continue looking for hot spots in the area.

10 AM: Woodward fire in Point Reyes continues to grow

The Woodward fire burning in the Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County grew to 2,259 acres and was 5% contained as of Saturday morning, Cal Fire reports.

That’s up from 2,100 acres by Friday night.

No structures have currently been destroyed or damaged. But West Marin communities including Olema, Inverness and Bolinas are under an evacuation warning.

The National Seashore west of Highway 1 now is closed to all visitors.

8:40 AM: Armstrong Woods redwoods so far spared from flames

Old growth redwoods in the Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve appear to have been spared from the Walbridge fire burning near Rio Nido as of Saturday morning, said Scott Ross, a Cal Fire spokesman.

“That’s amazing news,” Ross said. “There’s a lot of old growth (redwoods), so I’m glad to hear that.”

The fire had hit the upper part of the reserve on Friday, and it was unclear if firefighting resources would be sent to protect the redwood groves and historic structures in the park.

Ross was not immediately able to confirm whether or how many fire crews had been deployed to the area.