Live updates: Sonoma County fires now top regional priority as threat to towns remains

1PM: State officials say strucutre damage significant in largest Sonoma County fire

Cal Fire Operations Chief Charlie Blankenheim confirmed at a Thursday morning press briefing that the Walbridge fire burning north of Guerneville and west of Healdsburg has become the department’s top priority among the cluster of fires within the LNU Lightning Complex that is spread mostly across Sonoma, Napa, Solano and Lake counties.

Wednesday morning, the focus had been neighborhoods at the edge of Vacaville that were under imminent threat. But Blankenheim said Cal Fire and the county and municipal units under its command are “doing really well there.”

But the largest current fire in Sonoma County, the Walbridge, which has merged with the smaller Stewart fire near Lake Sonoma, is a different matter.

Blankenheim said the Walbridge crossed Mill Creek yesterday and made a push to the east, and continues to move south toward Guerneville and Rio Nido. He said Cal Fire has plans in place to protect those communities. The chief called it a “our most dynamic fire” from Tuesday, saying there had been significant structure damage.

As for the Meyers fire, burning north of Jenner, Blankenheim said Cal Fire was making “significant progress on it.” That fire had burned down to the Pacific Ocean and continued to creep toward Fort Ross, but he said units were making progress in containment.

As of Wednesday morning, the Walbridge fire had burned 14,500 acres, the Meyers fire 3,000.

11 AM: Cal Fire, authorities discuss the latest on the LNU Complex fire

Watch the press conference at: https://www.facebook.com/CALFIRELNU/videos/2709928662667930/

10:45 AM: Walbridge fire now top priority

The 14,500-acre Walbridge fire in Sonoma County is now the top priority fire in the massive complex of lightning-sparked fire burning across the six-county area that includes Napa and Lake counties, according to Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls.

Though still substantially understaffed in terms of ground crews and air resources, concerns about its growing threat to densely populated communities has earned the county greater air support as the firefight continues Thursday, including an air attack plane that will be dedicated to Sonoma County to help coordinate the firefight and additional air tanker flights in the afternoon, said Nicholls, who is supervising the Sonoma County’s efforts.

Map of Walbridge fire, Aug. 20, 2020

The Walbridge is one of two major fires burning in Sonoma County, both of them completely uncontained, though Nicholls said crews have managed to confine the 3,000-acre Meyers fire on the Sonoma Coast west of Meyers Grade Road and south of Fort Ross Road so far, as hoped.

He also said that a third fire that was touched off Wednesday near the southwest portion of Lake Sonoma burned across Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road overnight despite a concerted attack earlier in the day that involved 17 fire engines and aerial attack, and will now be allowed to merge with the Walbridge.

Nicholls’ comments came during a morning press briefing hosted by the county of Sonoma, in which Emergency Management Director Chris Godley and others identified those areas most directly threatened by the Walbridge as Guerneville, Rio Nido and the Sweetwater Springs Canyon on the south, and on the east, the Mill Creek drainage, West Dry Creek Valley, and potentially Geyserville and Healdsburg.

Though the fire remains about halfway up the narrow, winding Mill Creek Road, rising winds turned it eastward Wednesday afternoon and pushed it in the direction of the Highway 101 corridor, Godley said.

“The fire remains a significant threat to communities all along its border,” he said. “The fire behavior is erratic. It can move in any direction. And at this time, we are looking also for potential slight shift in the weather today, which could also pose challenges in understanding and anticipating the fire behavior.”

Though officials have described intense heat and towering flames over 100 feet on this week’s wildfires, cooler, moister and calmer weather overnight and Thursday morning has made for less explosive growth than Sonoma County residents have experienced in the past few years.

But officials urged residents to heed evacuation orders and to prepare to leave home if they are under warnings.

“I know that some people are, you know, relieved that homes are not on fire right now on the valley floor in, you know, Guerneville and the lower Russian River. And yet, just as a reminder, this fire is zero percent contained,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district encompasses the fire zone. “So it's still really critical that this is taken extremely seriously. And if you are in a mandatory evacuation zone, we just remind you to please get out, because that's the most important thing. In order for our firefighters to fight the fire, folks need to be out of their homes and safely relocated.”