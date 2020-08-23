Live updates: Walbridge fire continues to be ’extremely challenging’

11AM: Cal Fire gives update on fires

Watch a press conference on the fire fight at https://www.facebook.com/CALFIRELNU/videos/357604242071709/?v=357604242071709

10:55 AM: Progress on Meyers, Walbridge continues to be ’extremely challenging’

Chris Waters, Operation Section Chief of the LNU Lightning Complex fire for Cal Fire, on Sunday morning gave an update on the three major blazes burning locally.

The Meyers fire north of Jenner is “looking pretty good. We expect to have this pretty well buttoned up by tomorrow.” As of Sunday morning, that blaze was reported to be 70% contained.

The Walbridge fire west of Healdsburg is burning in “very complex terrain,” he said. “Heavy fuels, redwood timber, lots of structures, a highly complex operation. We have resources working in there trying to connect the dots, trying to get a direct line on the fire. Progress is being made but it is still extremely challenging.” The Walbridge blaze was reported 0% contained and had burned more than 51,000 acres as of Sunday morning.

In the fight against the Hennessy fire in Napa and Lake counties, the “highest priority in the entire LNU Lightning Complex fire is an area on the western border of the blaze north of Swartz Creek and near The Palisades,” Waters said.

“There is significant activity in the area north of Swartz Creek working into The Palisades and continuing…north up to Lake County,” he said.

The Hennessy fire is reported to be 17% contained and has burned 287,811 acres as of Sunday morning.

The entire LNU Lightning Complex fire had burned 341,243 acres and is reportedly 17 percent contained.

10:15 AM: Wind gusts between 40-50 mph expected

Officials are expressing concern about an anticipated weather pattern Sunday – including dry lightning and high winds – that could not only hamper firefighting efforts but ignite new blazes.

At 10 a.m. the weather pattern that showed cloud cover and lightning was near Point Conception south of San Luis Obispo. That pattern was expected to reach the North Bay and Sonoma County by late afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Cindy Palmer.

“It’s going to continue to lift northward along the coast,” she said. “We are on track for seeing this event develop this afternoon.”

The “main event” in Sonoma County is expected to generate erratic wind gusts between 40-50 mph and “it will be possible we could see some higher gusts though,” Palmers said. “We can’t rule it out.”

This story will be updated throughout the day.

9:30 AM: Fire crews bracing for ’extreme fire behavior’

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, fire crews had reached 70% containment on the Meyers fire north of Jenner. The total acreage burned as of Sunday morning was 2,360.

The Walbridge fire, raging west of Healdsburg is still 0% contained and the number of acres burned was reported at 51,072 early Sunday.

The massive Hennessey fire burning in Napa and Lake counties reached 287,811 acres burned by Sunday morning. It was reportedly 17% contained.

The entire LNU Lightning Complex had torched 341,243 acres is also reportedly 17% contained. The entire, multi-county complex of fires has destroyed 845 structures and currently threatens 30,500.

Crews and officials are bracing for what is described as “extreme fire behavior” and “significant fire growth” because of expected dry lightning and thunderstorms that could cause erratic winds. Those winds could not only affect current fires but ignite new blazes in the region, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.