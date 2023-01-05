After a pounding rain and windstorm across Sonoma County that unleashed havoc and left at least one dead Wednesday, Russian River communities awoke Thursday to a two-fold reckoning: a mess of downed trees, power failures and blocked roads, with the river rising to or just above its flood stage, and the knowledge that the worst appears still to come.

Forecasters now believe the Russian River is expected to surge again in the coming days — on the heels of yet another atmospheric river — reaching nearly 40 feet by early Monday.

Here’s what’s happening today, during the second day of the storm.

8:15 a.m.: Gravenstein Union becomes latest school to close doors due to weather Thursday

School closures grew by one Thursday morning.

About 8 a.m., the Sonoma County Office of Education released an updated list of schools closed Thursday. They are:

Fort Ross Elementary District

Gravenstein Union School District

Guerneville School District

Harmony Union School District

Horicon School District

Kashia School District

Monte Rio Union School District

Montgomery Elementary District

Twin Hills Union School District

West Side Union Elementary District

West Sonoma County Union High School District

Credo High School

Pathways Charter (open for distance learning)

REACH Charter

7:40 a.m.: Local authorities continue to monitor rising waters, some of which are already affecting roadways

Local roadways are littered with debris and experiencing flooding and puddling of water.

In Petaluma, the westbound lane of Lakeville Highway just east of Browns Lane is flooding Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department.

As of 7:40 a.m., eastbound Lakeville Highway near Frates Road, which had been closed earlier Thursday morning due to flooding, is open.

There is also minor flooding on Browns Lane and on Ely Boulevard South, south of Frates Road.

Petaluma city officials are anticipating more flooding throughout the day as local streams continue to rise.

No heavy flooding or weather-related injuries were reported overnight.

In Sebastopol, Lynch Road between Gravenstein Highway South and McFarlane Avenue is closed due to downed trees, according to the Sebastopol Police Department.

Wednesday night, drivers were diverted from Bodega Avenue between Pleasant Hill Road and Golden Ridge Avenue for the same reason.

As of 6 a.m., Rohnert Park Expressway between Stony Point Road and Rancho Verde Circle is reopened, according to a release from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

However, the road may close again later this morning due to flooding.

Multiple agencies cautioned against driving through standing water because it can be deeper than it appears.

7 a.m.: Track the storm

6 a.m.: A look at 24-hour rain totals, wind gusts across Sonoma County

From Wednesday at 4 a.m. to Thursday at 4 a.m., Santa Rosa received 1.87 inches of rain, Petaluma received 1.97 inches, Healdsburg saw 2.13 inches and Cloverdale got 3.05 inches, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service’s Monterey office early Thursday. Petaluma saw wind speeds up to 42 mph and Santa Rosa saw 39 mph winds.

