Live updates: Santa Rosa warns of potential for further evacuations

Here is the latest information on the Shady fire, which broke out Sunday night on the western side of the Napa Valley and burned into Santa Rosa. Check back for updates throughout the day:

1:15 PM: Off-duty firefighter helping defend east Santa Rosa home recalls overnight firefight

Grant Newnom, an off-duty San Jose firefighter, made his way to east Santa Rosa late Sunday and early Monday to help defend his girlfriend’s parents home on Somerville Road.

Wind and erratic fire behavior, whipping up enough dirt and debris that made it necessary to wear goggles, made for “an absolute nightmare and a fight,” Newnom said, describing the experience as “unlike anything that I’ve personally seen.”

He credited luck and the arrival of Santa Rosa Fire Department’s Engine 3 for making a stand and saving the home — the structure survived, though fire burned all around it and destroyed nearby home.

“They were absolutely fantastic,” Newnom said of the Santa Rosa firefighters.

12:45 PM: Wind conditions expected to improve this afternoon

Dry winds fanning the flames of the Sonoma County fire have begun to subside since Sunday night and are expected to weaken through Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“For the most part, the wind threat is going to continue to decrease… that’s definitely some good news,” said Roger Gass, a weather service meteorologist.

Winds in parts of the North Bay Hills are currently blowing at 30-35 mph and are expected to drop to around 25 mph into the afternoon. Last night, wind speeds at high elevations reached highs of over 60 mph, according to the weather service.

In the lower valleys, winds are blowing at around 15-20 mph and should also decrease.

A red flag warning remains in effect for the North Bay until 9 p.m. Monday. Such warnings are triggered when there’s a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures, which can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Gass warned that even as wind speeds decrease, critically low humidity is expected to persist.

“We are going to remain drastically dry through the region through end of the day,” he said.

Warm and dry and conditions will likely continue through the end of the week, Gass added

Due to smoke from the blaze, North Bay temperatures on Monday have been lower than originally forecast, according to weather service meteorologist Anna Schneider. In Santa Rosa, temperatures are currently hovering around 80 degrees, but will likely reach the low 90s into the afternoon, Schneider said.

12:15 PM: Spare the Air alert extended through Friday for Sonoma and Napa counties

Air quality regulators have extended a Spare the Air Alert for Sonoma and Napa counties through Friday as smoke from the Glass Incident fires covers the region.

Air quality in the North Bay has reached levels consider unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Local residents are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible with windows and doors closed until the smoke subsides and air quality improves.

11:45 AM: Maria Carrillo High School damaged by fire

At Maria Carrillo High School, Santa Rosa City Schools maintenance workers on Monday morning boarded broken windows on a charred classroom on the north end of the campus.

It was the only visible damage to the school from Sunday night's fire.

Alex Escobar, head custodian for Santa Rosa High School and Raphael Sanabria, custodian manager for Santa Rosa City Schools, used plywood to patch the windows. Bushes near the burned wall were charred.

The mountainside on the other side of Calistoga Road was completely blackened and the large "2010" numbers are the side of the hill were barely visible.

Inside the classroom, there was a strong smell of smoke and tables and desks near the windows were covered in water.

"I believe it started with the bushes," said Sanabria, add that the classroom was the only building damaged at the school.

11:10 AM: Santa Rosa warns of potential for further evacuations

The city of Santa Rosa warned residents in three areas of the city to prepare to evacuate if conditions worsen. They include

East-1

This includes all areas within this perimeter: East of Farmers Lane, North of Hoen Ave, West Summerfield Rd, South of Highway 12, west of Mission and Montgomery Dr between Highway 12 and Summerfield Rd

East-2

This includes all areas within this perimeter: West of Summerfield Rd, North of City boundary (South end of Bennett Valley Golf Course), South of Hoen Ave, East of Cypress Way, East of Creekside Rd to Yulupa Ave, East of Yulupa Ave (between Tachevah Dr to South City boundary)