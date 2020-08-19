Live updates: Evacuations continue as North Bay fires rage with little containment

Check here for latest updates on the fires burning in Sonoma and Napa counties:

7:40 PM: Fires in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties reach combined 124,100 acres in size

A group of lightning-sparked fires in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties continued to grow Wednesday, totaling a combined 124,100 acres in size with no containment, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters were seeing short and long range spotting of the blazes, as well as fires that were moving in multiple directions, Cal Fire said. Four civilians had been injured as a result of the fires, the agency said.

The largest fire, the Hennessey fire in Napa County, had spread to 100,000 acres. Three other blazes, the Gamble, Green and Markley fires, were merged with the Hennessey fire, Cal Fire said.

The nearby Spanish fire was at 4,100 acres and the Morgan Fire, which straddled both Napa and Lake counties, was at 3,500 acres, Cal Fire said.

Sonoma County’s Walbridge fire grew to 14,000 acres Wednesday afternoon, up from the 1,500 acres reported Wednesday morning. Near the Sonoma Coast, the Meyers fire north of Jenner that measured 25 acres Wednesday morning had grown to 2,500 acres by 7 p.m., Cal Fire said.

6:30 PM: Evacuation-related school closures announced in Sonoma County

Four west Sonoma County school districts have canceled distanced learning through the end of the week, citing fire-related evacuations.

Online classes at the Guerneville School District, Monte Rio School District, Montgomery School District were postponed through Friday, the Sonoma County Office of Education said.

The Forestville Union School District planned to have students pick up supplies on Friday and start classes on Monday, Superintendent Renee Semik said.

6 PM: Additional evacuation warnings issued along the Sonoma Coast

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office issued an additional evacuation warning along the Sonoma Coast Wednesday afternoon.

The new warning included areas east of the Sonoma Coast to the south fork of the Gualala River and south of Kruse Ranch Road and Howser Bridge Road to Fort Ross Road. It was designated as zone 1C1 on the county’s evacuation map.

5:30 PM: No rolling blackouts on Wednesday night

The California Independent System Operator announced that it does not expect to trigger any rolling blackouts on Wednesday night to protect the state’s electrical power grid.

Conservation, imported energy and wind production were key factors in averting the blackouts. A Flex Alert remained in place until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“Thanks to everyone for conserving power and & avoiding power outages. We don’t need outages on top of wildfires,” state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, tweeted Wednesday.

5:25 PM: Post Offices closed in west Sonoma County

Six U.S. Post Offices in western Sonoma County have been temporarily closed as a result of multiple wildfires burning in the region.

Customers serviced by the Guerneville, Cazadero, Duncans Mills, Monte Rio, Jenner and Villa Grande offices can pick up mail at the North Bay Processing Facility, 1150 N. McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Photo identification is required.

5:15 PM: Winds push Walbridge fire southeast toward Guerneville; 8,000 ordered to evacuate in Sonoma County

Winds were pushing the Walbridge fire southeast Tuesday afternoon, sending flames closer to Guerneville and other nearby communities along the the Russian River, incident spokesman and Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Fire Paul Lowenthal said Tuesday afternoon during a news conference.

Crews were focusing their efforts on areas along Sweetwater Springs, a rural road northeast of Guerneville and Rio Nido, as well as Mill Creek Road, work made more challenging by high temperatures, low humidity, windy weather and critically dry fuels in the area, Lowenthal said.

“Given the fire activity that we’re seeing, that’s visible from the valley floor … we do expect to see significant fire growth,” Lowenthal said of the Walbridge fire, which was estimated at 1,500 acres Wednesday morning.

Firefighters at the Meyers fire, located north of Jenner, were trying to keep the fire from moving south of Fort Ross Road, though the other sides of the blaze seemed to be staying put, Lowenthal said.

The number of people ordered to evacuate due to the Sonoma County blazes totaled an estimated 8,000 people as of Tuesday afternoon, Sonoma County’s director of Emergency Management Chris Godley said during the news conference.

Residents under an evacuation warning totaled about 7,700 people, Godley said.Those figures were based on census information, Godley added.

3:30 PM: Federal wild land areas in Lake and Napa counties closed due to wildfires

The Bureau of Land Management ordered the emergency closure of certain wild land areas in Lake and Napa counties Wednesday due to active wildfires in the region.