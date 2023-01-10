We want to see your weather photos! Please include when and where you took the photo and send it to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com .

A wet and windy storm hit Sonoma County overnight bringing with it thunder, hail and pouring rain.

The storm follows a day of flooded roads and continued power outages.

Reporters on our live coverage team include Madison Smalstig, Alana Minkler, Emma Murphy, Mary Callahan, Colin Atagi, and Martin Espinoza

Here is the latest:

3 p.m.: ‘It’s been rough’: Many in Sea Ranch still without power

Sea Ranch resident Richard Pego is hopeful power will soon be restored to his family’s home.

One of thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in the northwestern coastal area of Sonoma County, the retiree, who moved to Sea Ranch 11 years ago, has been without power since Jan. 4.

On that morning, more than 3,000 customers around Gualala, Sea Ranch and Stewarts Point suffered power failures as a result of the storms. As of Tuesday afternoon, about 1,000 customers were still without power.

“It’s been rough,” Pego said, adding he is keeping hope alive that normalcy will soon be restored along with the electricity, which PG&E estimates will happen by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Since his home went dark nearly a week ago, Pego and his family have had to bathe using boiled tap water, and wear extra sweaters to stay warm because they don’t have a generator.

Pego even had to strap a flashlight to his head as he made his way to a motel in Gualala to get a warm shower, he said.

“We’re hoping,” Pego said of the estimated time of restoration of power to his home.

He added, though, that he has seen how hard PG&E crews are working and understands they are having to brave terrible weather conditions in order to get the power back on.

If for some reason power isn’t restored by Tuesday night, he said he won’t get out of sorts.

“If it doesn’t ... then hopefully tomorrow,” he said.

Paddy and Paul Batchelder have been living full-time in Sea Ranch for 20 years.

Paddy said she and her husband have been surviving fairly comfortably because of their and their propane-run kitchen and generator, which they power up twice a day – just enough for them to download their emails and keep the fridge cold.

They have run into a few snags, such as having to wait in a long line on Jan. 5 at one of the two local gas stations – one of which ran out of gas – and having to make a small repair to their generator. However, Paddy says because they are long-time residents, they are resilient and they were prepared for these power failures.

“The people who choose to live here full time tend to be that way,” she said.

Still, this is the longest power failure Paddy has experienced since she moved to the area.

Paddy said she is not worried about the incoming storms, but she does feel slightly wary.

“We will deal with it when it comes,” she said.

Sea Ranch resident Michele Chaboudy and her husband decided to leave the area after the power went out and head to their condo in Healdsburg.

Chaboudy will probably be staying there for the next few days due to work reasons and partially because she wants to see “how bad the next storm is.”

She has lived in the area for about 22 years and said she is not scared by the rainfall.

Still, she has seen things during this storm that she has not witnessed in previous rains, including watching a tree fall Jan. 3 and barely miss her deck.

“I have never seen tree fall before in front of me like that,” she said.

3 p.m.: New forecast for Thursday puts Russian River in Guerneville just above flood stage

The Russian River is receding from its peak near flood stage at the Guerneville Bridge but is now predicted to rise again with another round of sustained rainfall coming in Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest projection has the river cresting at 32.4 feet at 5 p.m. Thursday, just a few inches above flood level of 32 feet, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Sonoma County authorities earlier Tuesday rescinded a week-old evacuation warning issued for residents of low-lying areas along the Russian River and its tributaries.

But Sonoma County Emergency Services Director Chris Godley said the new river forecast suggests they may need to reconsider.

“We’re going to evaluate conditions on Wednesday to see if we need to take any more preventive measures,” Godley said Tuesday afternoon. “The National Weather Service term for this is ‘roller coaster.’ “