LNU Lightning Complex passes 500 square miles

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 22, 2020, 11:29PM
Wildfires that form the LNU Lightning Complex surpassed 500 square miles in size on Saturday, as a small but swelling band of firefighters worked to tame flames that have raged and converged across five counties for the past week.

A shift in wind direction and the prospect of renewed thunderstorms beginning Sunday added urgency to the mission Saturday, as fire crews braced for a push on the eastern edges of the Walbridge fire in Sonoma County and others nearby.

But amid uncertainty and dread as additional neighborhoods were ordered to evacuate or be on standby early in the day, fire officials reported remarkably little growth in the wildfires Saturday.

The Walbridge, which had consumed 51,069 acres of rugged, interior forestlands west and north of the Russian River, between Guerneville and Lake Sonoma, gained just 1,000 acres, Cal Fire said.

The much smaller Meyers fire on the coast near Jenner remained at 2,345 acres, shrunken from Friday due to more accurate mapping, officials said. Both were officially 0% contained, though good news was expected soon on the Meyers.

“We’re feeling pretty optimistic about the Meyers fire,” LNU Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said during a briefing Saturday. “We did have three residences confirmed destroyed and two outbuildings.”

The LNU Complex as a whole reached 325,128 acres, adding not quite 11,000 acres from the morning survey, with overall containment estimated at 15%.

Kavanaugh said he felt particularly good about progress made with comparatively few resources, given competition for firefighters and equipment across two dozen major fires ongoing in California that on Saturday prompted a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump.

Kavanaugh noted commanding more than 5,000 firefighters on two large fires in the region in recent years, in contrast with what by day’s end Saturday was 1,704 personnel.

But Kavanaugh made clear that Mother Nature remained firmly in the driver’s seat, however, despite substantial planning and expertise assembled by Cal Fire to try to forecast conditions and analyze the impact on fire behavior.

Prevailing winds have for days directed the Walbridge toward the south, on a path toward Forestville — its western flank fanning outward toward lower Russian River communities and the coastal hills around Cazadero, and the opposite flank moving northeast toward Lake Sonoma and the northeast.

But, as predicted, the winds began to shift Saturday afternoon, as tropical moisture remaining from the former Hurricane Genevieve pushed north, shifting winds toward the northeast and putting pressure on the eastern flank of the Walbridge, between Lake Sonoma near Cloverdale and the territory west of Windsor.

Unstable air continuing north could mix with cooler air, and cause thunderstorms and the same rain of dry lightning that sparked hundreds of fires around California early last week, fanned by gusty, erratic winds “that are going to be all over the place if those thunderstorms come through,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Garcia said.

If lightning does come, it likely will spark additional fires, fire officials said.

“It’s a big wild card,” said another weather service forecaster, Rick Canepa. “We’ll take it moment by moment.”

Much of the concern so far has been focused on communities in the area of Guerneville and Rio Nido, as well as in and around the Mill Creek drainage west of Healdsburg.

But with the increased threat to communities west of the Highway 101 corridor, Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which has a lieutenant and two sergeants embedded at incident command, decided early Saturday to expand evacuations and warnings in communities east of the fire, pushing up toward Geyserville, Healdsburg and Windsor — across the Russian River in some cases.

The wildfire was still 3 or more miles from population centers, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said, ember cast and spotting distance on this fire, compared with some of the region’s recent, catastrophic wind-driven wildfires, has been up to about half a mile so far, “and I am not overly concerned about the fire getting onto the east side of (Highway) 101.”

Kavanaugh underscored the unpredictability of the weather and of fire conditions, which already have proven dynamic on the blaze.

“I want to make it very clear for everybody that if we get a strong wind push in any direction, you know, it can override sometimes our expectation that we have or the best calculations we have,” Kavanaugh said. “So it's key for everybody to have themselves ready for those evacuation orders. As we saw here a couple nights ago I wouldn't think that a grass fire could push down into Solano County and jump Interstate 80, and it did.”

Saturday’s expanded directive meant about 32% of Sonoma County’s landmass was under mandatory evacuation order or warning by nightfall, according to county Emergency Management Director Chris Godley.

Just more than 16,000 residents were under mandatory order to leave home and about 24,810 people, including the city of Healdsburg, remained under warning, with instructions to be prepared to leave.

But emergency and fire officials said all Sonoma County residents, given the forecast and the limited firefighting forces, should be prepared to leave, with go bags, pets, medications and important belongings and documents at the ready and plans laid for how to leave, where to go and how to contact loved ones.

In the Dry Creek Valley, now under full evacuation order, eerie quiet prevailed Saturday, a stark contrast to a typical August weekend, when it would bustle with tourists while harvest crews rested up for early morning grape picks.

Instead, there were roadblocks enforced by CHP officers under increasingly smoky skies that reduced visibility, another blow to a local tourist industry that has already been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. The outside tables of the popular Dry Creek General Store served as a resting spot for emergency personnel.

“Today was the first day we had any smoke,” said Jack Seifrick, owner of Cast Wines in Healdsburg, at the north end the valley. “We kind of had (previously) a ringside view to the smoke coming every afternoon across the valley. It’s all been blowing the other way until today.”

The winery has been closed to tourists for the past week and, like other vintners, Seifrick wondered when to pick grapes within the evacuation zones. Farmers and vineyard managers are able to enter mandatory evacuation zones under special permits issued by Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith that allows them to access their crops.

The harvest crews pick at night, which is cooler. But vineyard managers operate under California labor regulations, which establish standards on the acceptable level of fine particles in the air.

While vintners contemplated how to carry on with the grape harvest, fire crews continued their work about 13 miles to the west of the Dry Creek Valley in an attempt to contain the Walbridge fire from spreading more toward the east. A crew from the Gilroy Fire Department worked on a ridge right near Skaggs Springs Road, using rakes and fire hose to knock down some hot spots.

Nearby, a prison crew working for Cal Fire was cutting down small trees and branches along a dirt access road in order to serve as a better firebreak. “We’re widening this out so when the fire makes it here we got somewhere to hold it,” said the captain of the crew.

Limited hand and bulldozer crews have largely been dedicated to that area over the past three days, building containment lines. They have had substantial air support, but for several hours on Saturday afternoon, when an inversion layer trapped so much smoke at low elevations it became too dangerous for aircraft to fly.

Air tankers, including two of the very large DC-10s, which can carry up to 12,000 gallons of retardant, resumed their activity sometime after 4 p.m., when the wind began to shift and cleared away enough smoke for them to do so.

“We’re trying to get ahead of this thing, so once the weather, or this wind shift, comes, we have those lines in, and that allows firefighters to get in there, too, to reinforce the lines,” Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said. “You want those containment lines as strong as possible. Once that wind comes in, the fire will check those lines.”

Already, Cal Fire was reporting 845 destroyed structures and 231 damaged ones on the entirety of the LNU Complex. It was unclear how many of those are in Sonoma County, though losses already have been reported on upper Mill Creek Road west of Healdsburg, in the hamlet of Venado, on upper Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road near Rio Nido.

Kavanaugh said those numbers would rise steeply as areas of the burn zone are deemed safe enough for assessors to get in and take formal surveys.

Godley, meanwhile, said the wildfires already have cost local government an estimated $18.1 million so far in infrastructure damage and response costs.

That includes about $8.7 million in damage to roads, bridges, guardrails, signage and other public property; $5.3 million in emergency response measures, including staff time, supplies, food and materials for emergency sheltering operations; and about $4 million for removal of debris and trees that have fallen across roads, Godley said during a Saturday afternoon press briefing.

The initial estimate was required by the state after Sonoma County supervisors on Friday declared a local emergency, he said. That was followed Saturday by President Trump’s declaration of a disaster in the state, based on the number of large fires burning simultaneously.

North Bay Congressmen Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, and Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, as well as Rep. John Garamendi, D-Fairfield, announced Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved disaster relief for all five counties within the nearly 500-square-mile LNU Lightning Complex fire.

The agency has approved both individual assistance and public assistance disaster relief for Lake, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.

Though Cal Fire had by Saturday morning put structure losses at 560 and damage at 125 buildings, Incident Commander Kavanaugh said those numbers would rise steeply as areas of the burn zone deemed safe enough to reenter allow formal damage assessment to begin.

“Wildfires in our community have become an all-too-familiar occurrence, but through this experience we have learned how to more swiftly and effectively respond to these crises,”

Huffman, D-San Rafael, said in a news release that regular wildfires in the region had at least taught swift and effective response.

“I am glad to be able to share the news that federal support from FEMA is on its way,” he said. “As your representative, I will work with my colleagues and government partners to make sure that federal emergency assistance is fully supported and readily available, just as that support must be there for all the other communities around the country who are dealing with natural disasters.”

Individuals can apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or register by calling 800-621-3362.

Staff Writer Bill Swindell contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

