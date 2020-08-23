LNU Lightning Complex passes 500 square miles

Wildfires that form the LNU Lightning Complex surpassed 500 square miles in size on Saturday, as a small but swelling band of firefighters worked to tame flames that have raged and converged across five counties for the past week.

A shift in wind direction and the prospect of renewed thunderstorms beginning Sunday added urgency to the mission Saturday, as fire crews braced for a push on the eastern edges of the Walbridge fire in Sonoma County and others nearby.

But amid uncertainty and dread as additional neighborhoods were ordered to evacuate or be on standby early in the day, fire officials reported remarkably little growth in the wildfires Saturday.

The Walbridge, which had consumed 51,069 acres of rugged, interior forestlands west and north of the Russian River, between Guerneville and Lake Sonoma, gained just 1,000 acres, Cal Fire said.

The much smaller Meyers fire on the coast near Jenner remained at 2,345 acres, shrunken from Friday due to more accurate mapping, officials said. Both were officially 0% contained, though good news was expected soon on the Meyers.

“We’re feeling pretty optimistic about the Meyers fire,” LNU Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said during a briefing Saturday. “We did have three residences confirmed destroyed and two outbuildings.”

The LNU Complex as a whole reached 325,128 acres, adding not quite 11,000 acres from the morning survey, with overall containment estimated at 15%.

Kavanaugh said he felt particularly good about progress made with comparatively few resources, given competition for firefighters and equipment across two dozen major fires ongoing in California that on Saturday prompted a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump.

Kavanaugh noted commanding more than 5,000 firefighters on two large fires in the region in recent years, in contrast with what by day’s end Saturday was 1,704 personnel.

But Kavanaugh made clear that Mother Nature remained firmly in the driver’s seat, however, despite substantial planning and expertise assembled by Cal Fire to try to forecast conditions and analyze the impact on fire behavior.

Prevailing winds have for days directed the Walbridge toward the south, on a path toward Forestville — its western flank fanning outward toward lower Russian River communities and the coastal hills around Cazadero, and the opposite flank moving northeast toward Lake Sonoma and the northeast.

But, as predicted, the winds began to shift Saturday afternoon, as tropical moisture remaining from the former Hurricane Genevieve pushed north, shifting winds toward the northeast and putting pressure on the eastern flank of the Walbridge, between Lake Sonoma near Cloverdale and the territory west of Windsor.

Unstable air continuing north could mix with cooler air, and cause thunderstorms and the same rain of dry lightning that sparked hundreds of fires around California early last week, fanned by gusty, erratic winds “that are going to be all over the place if those thunderstorms come through,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Garcia said.

If lightning does come, it likely will spark additional fires, fire officials said.

“It’s a big wild card,” said another weather service forecaster, Rick Canepa. “We’ll take it moment by moment.”

Much of the concern so far has been focused on communities in the area of Guerneville and Rio Nido, as well as in and around the Mill Creek drainage west of Healdsburg.

But with the increased threat to communities west of the Highway 101 corridor, Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which has a lieutenant and two sergeants embedded at incident command, decided early Saturday to expand evacuations and warnings in communities east of the fire, pushing up toward Geyserville, Healdsburg and Windsor — across the Russian River in some cases.

The wildfire was still 3 or more miles from population centers, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said, ember cast and spotting distance on this fire, compared with some of the region’s recent, catastrophic wind-driven wildfires, has been up to about half a mile so far, “and I am not overly concerned about the fire getting onto the east side of (Highway) 101.”

Kavanaugh underscored the unpredictability of the weather and of fire conditions, which already have proven dynamic on the blaze.

“I want to make it very clear for everybody that if we get a strong wind push in any direction, you know, it can override sometimes our expectation that we have or the best calculations we have,” Kavanaugh said. “So it's key for everybody to have themselves ready for those evacuation orders. As we saw here a couple nights ago I wouldn't think that a grass fire could push down into Solano County and jump Interstate 80, and it did.”