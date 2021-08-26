Local American Legion Riders give unclaimed veterans’ remains their final ride

Special coverage The Argus-Courier has planned special coverage of the American Legion Riders and their solemn tradition as part of our recognition of Veterans Day this November.

As morning broke Thursday with a soft, warm haze over Sebastopol, Army veterans Michael Kinney and Daniel Hayes, and Navy veteran William Matt, were set to leave Sonoma County one last time.

The escorted journey, held once a month, is a solemn ritual that takes place beneath an American flag — on the back of a motorcycle.

The cremated remains of the three military veterans, unknown and unclaimed, were about to take a journey to their final resting place at the Sacramento Valley Military Cemetery in Dixon.

But they wouldn’t go alone.

Petaluma’s David France was the first escort to arrive, coasting his Harley Davidson into Sebastopol’s Pleasant Hill Memorial Park off of a narrow west county road. More riders soon joined, some donning leather jackets bearing a patch reading “Standing for those who stood for us.” Similar patches identified the crew as members of the American Legion Riders.

“We never quite know how many will show up for the ride,” France said, stepping away from his bike near the mortuary office, where the three white, cardboard boxes of ashes await.

Once performed quarterly, the Dixon ceremony — officially known as an “unaccompanied veterans ceremony” — was postponed during the height of COVID-19, and is now observed monthly in an effort to catch up with stockpile of unclaimed remains.

On the third Thursday of the month, members of American Legion Post 28 in Petaluma and Post 111 in Healdsburg gather at Pleasant Hill, supporting and assisting as the unclaimed ashes of local veterans are given honors, then ceremoniously placed in a specially designed chest on the back of Ron Collier’s three-wheeled BRP Can-Am Spyder Roadster for the trip to Dixon.

Collier is president of the Sonoma County chapter of the Missing in America Project, which identifies and collects the remains of veterans who, for any number of reasons, have not been claimed by next of kin. Founded in 2007, MIAP has to date identified and interred the abandoned remains of 5,016 veterans, some of them having waited more than 50 years, in storage or on a back shelf, for their funeral procession and final military honors.

As he waited on more fellow riders to rumble into view for this month’s ceremony, France reflected on mixed feelings, and duty, and honor.

“The process isn’t about us, or how many of us there are,” France said, nodding in the direction of two arriving riders. “It’s about those vets in there waiting. For me, personally, this is one of the most important and honorable things I have the opportunity to do.”