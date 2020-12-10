Local athlete proud to ‘climb like a girl’

Petaluma resident Elaine Newman has been rock climbing for close to 20 years and loves encouraging other women to take up the sport. She’s part of the Bouldering Bettys climbing team and has found the climbing community to be a vibrant and safe space for women.

“The movement in climbing at its best is graceful and powerful,” Newman said. “You feel like a dancer navigating vertical and overhanging space. When climbing outdoors you are in the midst of unparalleled beauty.”

Newman said that climbing is both physically and intellectually demanding.

“You really have to think to plan your movement to conserve energy, use physics to move through 3D space efficiently, and when lead climbing, think about safety and possible falls,” she said.

For outdoor climbing, Goat Rock near Jenner is a popular local climbing crag, and Newman enjoys climbing there.

“The views are spectacular and it’s great to be able to run out to the coast for a quick sunset climb,” she said.

Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite National Park is a favorite California climbing area with sought-after granite slabs and stunning vistas. Newman climbed in Tuolumne during her first year of climbing and a friend taught her how to make secure anchors and to lead climbs there.

“She encouraged me to push my boundaries and really challenge myself,” Newman said.

Although there are nearby climbing spots on private land, many local climbers keep in shape in climbing gyms, like Vertex in Santa Rosa. Newman finds the gym community to be energetic and super positive.

“Whether you are bouldering or rope climbing with a partner, everyone is aware that they might need each other's help to quite literally save a life at some point,” she said.

Before the pandemic, Newman spent two or more nights a week after work at the climbing gym to develop strength and endurance for climbing outdoors. Newman’s favorite type of climbing is sport climbing, done on shorter, harder routes with safety gear bolted into the rock. She likes climbing limestone.

“We don’t have a whole lot of that in the US. I’ve had some terrific trips with my Betty’s and other friends to Greece, Thailand and Mexico to climb, and they have been some of my best climbing experiences,” she said.

In California, her favorite places to climb are the Owens River Gorge and other areas along Highway 395 near Mammoth and Bishop. She likes these rocks because they’re super featured, with lots of good handholds.

“You can climb really steep and overhanging routes without those routes being too hard,” she said.

Newman feels fortunate to know men who are supportive of women climbing but she likes the camaraderie she finds among women climbers. She noted that women and men climb differently, with different physical and mental strengths. She also noted that women have different verbal ways of encouraging one another.

Newman said that she’s found that women are often more flexible and can have better balance than men, but men have more upper body strength. However, she noted that all the best climbers are concentrating on pushing their bodies up through space rather than pulling their bodies up.

“Good footwork and a strong core are really the keys to being a good climber,” she said. “I think women have to learn this lesson earlier in their careers than men and sometimes that leads to better climbing. Climbers have a saying, learn to ‘climb like a girl’.”

In 1993, Lynn Hill became the first person to free climb the iconic Nose route on El Capitan in Yosemite, climbing just the rock with a rope only in case of a fall. Hill had put to rest the notion that a woman couldn’t keep up in the male-dominated sport.

“She is an inspiration to all of us,” Newman said of Hill. “I love her, when she first did The Nose, she said ’it goes, boys.’”

The only thing standing in Newman’s way of climbing now is a pandemic.

“It is really hard to climb now,” she said. “It sucks!”

She said she’s had the good fortune to climb one or two days a month since the early days of the pandemic. She and her husband have climbed on the east side of the Sierras and at the Emeralds near Truckee.

She stays in shape by walking in Helen Putnam Park and on Petaluma's water tower hill. She’s also done several long backpacking trips on sections of the John Muir Trail this summer.

She said that she and a group of girlfriends get together twice a week to do a socially distanced workout in a park or in a friend’s back yard to get some metabolic work and light weight lifting in. Eventually it will be easier to go climbing again and Newman wants women to feel encouraged.

“Climbing makes you feel powerful and independent,” she said. “Try hard things.”