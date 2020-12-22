Local businesses turn emptied bank building into riotous Christmas display

As much of Petaluma’s downtown pushes through a muted holiday season under a new stay-home order, one corner of the city erupted into an unexpected source of yuletide cheer earlier this month.

Nearly overnight, Petaluma’s National Bank Building at the intersection of East Washington and Petaluma boulevards turned into a flashy Christmas display, replete with more than a dozen decorated trees, thousands of lights and an LED screen projecting nostalgic holiday scenes.

The eye-catching Christmas display adorning the vaulted windows of one of the city’s most historic buildings was curated by a few local businesses, hoping to inject a little bit of cheer into an arduous pandemic winter.

“It was just a way to give back, to give people something nice to look at during an otherwise awful year,” said Barry Bricker, Director of Revenue at Soma Rosa Farms and instigator of the decoration project.

Ned Fussell of CannaCraft officially leases the historic building, taking over the space about two years ago after the Seed Bank moved a few doors down Petaluma Boulevard for a smaller shop. But the cavernous space has sat empty for many months now, the leasing company unable to hold events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bricker says this time of year, the 1920s-era building would likely have been host to holiday-themed parties and markets. Yet just because it’s sitting empty at the moment doesn’t mean it has to go dark.

“We’re just trying to bring a little bit of joy,” Bricker said. “There’s not a whole lot we can do at the bank this year, so we thought we could light it up, maybe get people out of their house to take a walk downtown to go see it.”

Santa Rosa-based live event company Diversified Stage Inc. supplied the décor and volunteered extra time to bedeck the old bank building’s lofty front windows.

Courtney Tetreault said she and two other crew members began work Dec. 10, and finished their adornments the following Monday, working exclusively during the late night hours.

“We donated a lot of time and materials, since our client said the only reason they were doing it was to spread cheer, so we were excited to take it on and help out,” Tetreault said.

The only directive was to keep it fun and funky, she said. The centerpiece is the LED screen atop the entryway, featuring a slideshow of stills from classic Christmas movies.

She says they used 13 Christmas trees, more than 4,500 individual lights and 24 computer-controlled uplights to round out the display.

With the exception of the Christmas trees, all the equipment they used is traditionally put toward concerts, conferences and festivals. But with those events canceled, the Petaluma project was a welcomed assignment for Tetreault and her coworkers after a slow year.

Bricker said they’ll keep the installment in place until early or mid-January.

“It’s a simple thank you to Petaluma,” he said.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)