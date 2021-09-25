Local complaints, state investigation dogs COVID test company with two Sonoma County sites

The California Department of Public Health is investigating a company that operates two coronavirus testing sites in Sonoma County, and county officials are now urging residents to have their testing done elsewhere.

The news comes in the wake of numerous complaints about confusing, delayed or nonexistent test results, along with issues over the company’s billing practices.

The CDPH said it could not comment on Medivolve, which runs testing sites at Santa Rosa Plaza and Petaluma Premium Outlets, because of its ongoing investigation.

Medivolve representatives had not responded to the Press Democrat’s questions as of late Friday afternoon.

More than 20 negative experiences relayed to the Press Democrat from consumers include everything from dubious sterilization protocols to hourslong lines to garbled login instructions on the company’s website.

But the most consistent complaints — and among the most serious — fall into three categories: contradictory rapid results; PCR test results that take weeks to arrive, or never arrive at all; and Medivolve’s insistence on performing all three of its available tests — rapid antigen, rapid antibody and PCR — on every visitor.

Types of COVID-19 testing PCR tests detect the presence of specific genetic material and generally take several days for results. Antigen tests detect active infection, and results can be made available in as little as 15 minutes. Antibody tests detect whether there was a previous infection and results can be available in 24-48 hours.

County supervisor Chris Coursey, whose district includes Santa Rosa Plaza, said he was trying to get caught up on the alleged problems at the sites.

“I can’t say whether this is a business taking advantage of people in a time of crisis and need,” Coursey said. “But if it is, that’s just despicable.”

The contradictory rapid results have confounded residents and brought real-world ramifications.

Kendra Neese and her family, for example, missed out on a long-anticipated anniversary trip to Disneyland with her partner and 7-year-old. The Santa Rosa couple was insistent on getting negative results before they traveled, and Neese and her partner both did. But the child’s rapid test — after hours at the site, and several botched nasal swabs — came back positive, Neese said. Strangely, Neese was tested three times that day and got two results. Her daughter was tested twice and received three results.

The family decided to rely on the more accurate PCR results, which are considered the gold standard of public coronavirus testing and typically take 2-3 days to get back. But those didn’t arrive in time to preserve the vacation.

“It was an awful experience,” Neese said. “They were extremely disorganized. I believe in my heart someone needs to oversee the Santa Rosa Plaza location because we have a lot of false positive and false negative walking around because of it.”

From a public health standpoint, the false negatives are the biggest concern. They can result in people mixing with friends and neighbors without knowing they are infected.

That easily could have happened to Venae Hulsey. Having been exposed to COVID, the Santa Rosa resident stayed away from work and quarantined herself. Both of her rapid tests at the downtown mall came back negative. She waited for a PCR result. It was positive. By that time, she was showing symptoms.

“If I had relied on the rapid results, I could have spread COVID,” Hulsey said.

And she did not get the PCR confirmation from Medivolve. It came from another site. Sonoma County consumers report three- and four-week gaps between testing and their PCR notice, a lag that renders the result useless when it finally arrives. Others say they never did get their PCR result from Medivolve, or that a positive result sat on a website with no alert from the company or from the county.

And many residents are troubled by the company’s insistence on getting all three types of test. Parents, in particular, frequently have no interest in getting an antibody test for their young children. Those tests involve a finger prick. Several parents reported grade-school kids screaming in tears in anticipation of getting a stick no one in the family wanted. One mother said her daughter fainted twice in the Plaza parking lot, drawing an EMT visit.

Some consumers reported Medivolve charging for the rapid swab tests. The others are free to consumers, but their insurance or the government is billed for it.

An Aug. 5 Medivolve news release that read, “Medivolve’s new financial model is powered by an automated insurance billing platform that connects with over 8,700 different carriers across the nation. This, combined with access to respective government programs for the uninsured and undocumented, the Company estimates a population coverage of over 99.7% of individuals could be eligible for COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients.”