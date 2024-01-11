Gun deaths have become all too common in a society awash with firearms, say members of the Petaluma chapter of the American Association of University Women. That’s why the group is bringing experts to Lucchesi Community Center later this month to discuss the causes and effects of gun deaths, and how they can be prevented.

“This is an issue where Petaluma has been in the lead, in terms of safe storage for guns,” said former Petaluma mayor Teresa Barrett, who is among the lead organizers of the upcoming panel discussion.

She was referring to an ordinance passed in late 2022 that requires gun owners to store their firearms in a locked container or disable them with a locking device when not in use.

Barrett acknowledged that “there’s a lot of frustration around what people see as constant violence in our communities.” But she and her colleagues believe that events like the upcoming forum – “Normalizing Safety: Gun Violence Prevention,” coming to Lucchesi Community Center on Jan. 28 – can change that dynamic.

“Healdsburg has also adopted this ordinance” along with other Bay Area cities, Barrett noted. The Healdsburg and Santa Rosa AAUW chapters are joining the Petaluma AAUW chapter as co-sponsors of the event.

“We think it’s the kind of issue that actually gives people some hope about what people can do,” she said.

The organizers have supporters in high places, including Congress members Jared Huffman and Mike Thompson, both stalwart gun control advocates who are scheduled to speak at the upcoming forum – although Barrett warned they may be called away to Washington to deal with the latest government shutdown.

Other scheduled speakers include Dr. John Maa of San Francisco Marin Medical Society, Heather Jennings of Sonoma County Moms Demand Action, Amie Carter, superintendent of the Sonoma County Office of Education, and Brian Miller, interim chief of the Petaluma Police Department.

Jennings, a Petaluma resident, told the Argus-Courier that “Gun violence is a serious crisis in this country, but it is a solvable crisis, and we cannot become cynical and give in to the idea that it’s an inevitable part of American life.“

She added, “It’s incumbent upon all of us to engage on this issue in some small way, to advocate for the commonsense laws needed to save the most lives.”

The American Association of University Women, founded in 1881, describes itself as “the nation's leading organization advocating equity for women and girls.” That includes advocating for their safety, said Jean Reed, another AAUW organizer of the upcoming event.

“We can’t wait for the feds to do something, we need to take action here,” Reed said, calling gun violence a public health and safety crisis that affects “our ability to help women succeed. … We can’t educate our population if children are afraid to be in school.”

Although mass shootings tend to get the most attention, they only account for 2% of the approximately 40,000 gun deaths tallied yearly in America, organizers said. The rest fall under different categories: suicide, domestic violence, accidents and so on. And most are considered preventable.

“This is a problem that we can take action on,” Reed said. Even average citizens, she said, can get involved to “help control this crazy thing of people being killed by guns. If there’s a gun in the home it needs to be safe. Put it away where it can’t be grabbed.”

That’s why organizers see the upcoming forum as part of a “countywide movement hosted in Petaluma,” as Barrett put it.

“Because Petaluma has been a leader in this, we’re in a good position” to bring gun safety programs to the rest of the region, she said.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.