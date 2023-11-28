Sonoma Mountain Elementary Charter School honored the veterans in the Petaluma community at the school's fifth annual Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 9. Principal Sue Gruber explained that the leadership students welcomed the veterans as they arrived on campus, then escorted them to the multipurpose room decorated by students with honor ribbons, and filled with the names of veterans in the extended Sonoma Mountain family.

The honored guests enjoyed a program of patriotic songs. As the student choir sang, all watched the slide show featuring more than 100 veterans with a connection to the school. After students returned to class, veterans stayed to talk with one another and enjoy treats from the school's Parent Teacher Association.

Principal Jaime Buschman encourages students to dive into a world of boundless imagination and hands-on learning at Valley Vista Elementary's LEGO Lab. This dynamic space brings education to life through exciting, collaborative and creative STEM activities that captivate young minds, said Buschman:

“Bursting with color and innovation, the lab is not just a place to play with bricks but a launchpad for exploration, all firmly grounded in Next Generation Science Standards.”

The LEGO Lab was a Petaluma Educational Foundation grant awarded last year. “Our students are paving the way for the future with endless possibilities. Today marks another great day to be a Valley Vista Viking, where education is an adventure in every hue,” Buschman said.

News from Two Rock Elementary: The school community held its first ever Family Literacy Night. The event was a tremendous success, said superintendent and principal Stephen Owens.

“Families came and completed many different literacy activities: partner reading, sight word Twister, book Bingo, story in a bag, book exchange and more to be entered in a raffle at the night's end. The winner received a $40 gift card to Copperfield's Books in Petaluma.”

In addition to the literacy-focused activities, attendees could speak with the Petaluma Adult School staff, who shared news about programs available to families, including bilingual support resources.

Cinnabar Charter School was awarded a PEF Impact Grant in November, said superintendent and principal Ken Silman. The grant, funded by donations to the Petaluma Educational Foundation, will enable the campus to expand its work on a gardening program and native habitat restoration project.

“The team has been itching to get to work, already ordering 10 yards of compost to set the soil before winter rolls in,” Silman said. Also happening at Cinnabar is the ELOP club theater group, part of the free after-school program, which performed small one-act plays for friends and family in the multi-use building, according to Silman.

Cinnabar joined Dunham school at its sixth-grade fair, allowing local middle schools to visit with sixth-grade students to help them make an informed decision on all the middle schools in the area. Cinnabar leaders were grateful for the opportunity to share details about their small school environment.

On Oct. 27, all fourth and fifth grade students from Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley participated in an immersive, hands-on learning experience with the Marine Science Institute.

Teacher Kristin Karnacki described the adventure by sharing, “Students were deeply engaged for the four hours of activities, which included pulling in fishing nets, taking samples of the benthic layer (bay mud), sampling layers of the bay water to test water density, and using a microscope to find plankton and other microscopic critters floating in the bay," she said. ”Students were able to touch and identify a variety of sea life and learned that the bay is like a nursery, and it is full of baby animals.“ Great work, MCCV Cheetahs!

For the next six weeks, students at St. Vincent Elementary will spend time in the art classroom with Ms. Burgess, learning about various types of art and the artist behind some fantastic creations. Last week, students learned about art sculpture and installations, and the artist they studied was Yayoi Kusama, Princess of Polka Dots. With bold patterns and colorful pieces, the youngsters were intrigued by the unique creative expression.

Other news on campus includes students hosting a canned food drive during November. “Our kindergarten students are so proud of themselves and how much they have contributed to those in need,” said Danielle Rynning, the school’s admissions and athletic director. “We want our students to know they can make a difference by doing big things in the community and doing smaller activities that benefit local groups. We want our students to be compassionate Christians, responsible citizens, and lifelong learners.”

Many schools around Petaluma acknowledged Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day on Nov. 14. Ruby Bridges integrated William Franz Elementary School in New Orleans in 1960, and the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day commemorates her brave steps entering the school building on that historic day.

According to Principal Catina Haugen, the Meadow School student council handed out flags, buttons and stickers to all walkers and rollers during the day. She also appreciated Sonoma Safe Routes to School supporting this special walk and roll day.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation.