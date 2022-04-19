Local labor advocates, wine industry coalition square off over farmworker safeguards

A new wine industry coalition is pushing back against renewed claims made by a labor advocacy group that Sonoma County vineyard workers are put in jeopardy during wildfire season.

Sonoma Wine Industry for Safe Employees assembled about 100 vineyard workers Monday at the Mary Agatha Furth Center in Windsor where the workers dismissed claims raised by North Bay Jobs with Justice that they have been placed at risk during recent wildfires.

At a competing event Monday outside the Sonoma County Administration Building in Santa Rosa, more than 100 people listened as several Sonoma County farmworkers shared stories of hardships they experienced while working during wildfires. Sponsored by North Bay Jobs with Justice, the gathering was meant to convince county leaders farmworker safeguards are needed.

The labor-backed group is urging the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to make three worker protections — hazard pay, disaster insurance and language justice — a requirement for winery and farm owners who seek to access their lands during wildfires and other types of emergencies through a county permit.

Workers interviewed Monday differed greatly in their viewpoints on the issue.

About 100 vineyard workers assembled on Monday afternoon at the Mary Agatha Furth Center in Windsor in support of Sonoma Wine Industry for Safe Employees. They dismissed claims by a labor group that they are put in jeopardy during wildfire season. (Courtesy Maria Sandoval)

“We choose to lose crops rather than putting our workers into danger,” said Santa Rosa resident Nicolas Hernandez, a supervisor who has worked 12 years in the Sonoma County vineyard industry. “Even if you wanted to go pick, you would have the sheriff’s (office) or CHP. They will not let you work.”

There are an estimated 6,810 vineyard employees in Sonoma County with about 90% of those being full-time, according to industry-provided data. Some can make more than $30 per hour during harvest.

North Bay Jobs with Justice contends the number of full-time workers actually represents a smaller portion of the workforce, pointing to a 2018 Bureau of Labor Statistics report that puts the total number of workers in Sonoma County’s wine industry at 11,000, including seasonal and part-time workers.

Sonoma Wine Industry for Safe Employees will later bring in more voices from the industry and the business community in support of its cause, said John Segale, a spokesman for the group. He also has worked with the Sonoma County Winegrowers trade group.

“North Bay Jobs with Justice is making these wild claims. But when you talk with (workers) what’s really going on, it’s completely different,” Segale said.

At the labor-backed event, Isidro Rodriguez, a Santa Rosa resident who has been a farmworker in Sonoma County since 1996, recounted harvesting grapes with his co-workers in a haze of smoke without masks during the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Ultimately, the vineyard he worked for had to throw out 400 tons of smoke-tainted grapes, which translated into lost wages for Rodriguez and the other farmworkers.

“(We were) looking for extra work on the weekends when we were supposed to be with family,” Rodriguez said.

Other farmworkers spoke about having to choose between harvesting during wildfires to pay rent and staying home with their families in case danger struck.

After introducing herself to the crowd in her native Mixteco, Margarita Garcia, another farmworker, highlighted the importance of workers having access to emergency safety information in their native languages.

“What is it like to hear Mixteco and not understand what I’m saying?” she asked those gathered around. “That’s what it feels like when they talk about our rights in languages that we don’t understand.”

North Bay Jobs with Justice has garnered support from 80 organizations and businesses in their appeal to the county board. The group also continues to advocate for two other safety provisions, clean bathrooms and fresh water and community safety observers’ access to work sites. Those were introduced by the nonprofit last fall along with the three other demands.

County supervisors are to discuss the evacuation zone access during a May 3 public meeting. That’s when an ad hoc committee formed to help draft a policy around access to evacuated farmlands will present an update to the board.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, one of the members of the six-person committee, said the ad hoc group has so far focused their efforts on researching polices and practices around evacuation access in other counties, as well as a state law related to the topic.

While the nonprofit’s three demands have been discussed by the ad hoc, Hopkins said the complexity of the topic and the buy-in needed by several other stakeholders may make it difficult to incorporate the nonprofit’s requests in a formal policy.