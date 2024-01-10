An unexpected disruption occurred at Monday night’s Petaluma City Council meeting after nearly 100 people began chanting inside the council chamber to demand that the city pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Ceasefire now, ceasefire now!” the protesters chanted, overwhelming the proceedings and prompting Mayor Kevin McDonnell to call a recess to restore order.

Several minutes later, after most of the protesters had left the chamber, loud chanting could still be heard from outside City Hall.

The protest began during public comment period, as 13 people spoke to the council on the issue of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with 11 in support of a ceasefire resolution and two against. All said they opposed the Middle East violence.

After that, council members shared their own thoughts on the issue, with McDonnell the last member of the dais to speak. He began by thanking community members for sharing their comments over the last three meetings, during which the council was asked to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire to the war.

The war has now claimed more than 23,000 lives in Gaza since it began last October, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry as reported by NBC.

McDonnell then moved on to address a separate incident regarding “disgusting” and “vile” antisemitic postcards that were mailed to the homes of City Council members last week.

“As a community we unequivocally detest and reject any incidents of hate, and this does not represent or align with our community values. We stand united with our Jewish community and other marginalized groups in all forms of hate speech,” he said. Those remarks caused a stir among the people present, and their chatter grew and gathered into a loud chant before McDonnell called for a recess.

After a 15-minute recess, most of the protesters had moved outside City Hall where the chants could still be heard from inside for nearly an hour. Besides “Ceasefire now,” some of the protesters yelled “You work for us” to City Council members.

Some people seated inside the chamber held up signs as the meeting continued. The crowd can be heard in the background. pic.twitter.com/YPdtCcxRiz — J. Sawhney (@sawhney_media) January 9, 2024

One member of the group, an Israeli-American Jewish resident of Petaluma, shared what they and others felt had caused the discontent:

“The mayor made a comment in support of local Jewish community which I feel and I'm touched by, and yet left out the anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian hate that we have seen in this community with the vandalism of Urban Deli,” said Ma’ayan Pe’er. “To have the mayor acknowledge only antisemitism and not anti-Arab hate as well, it hurts us as a community. It hurts our Palestinian community members and it makes it clear what they value.”

Many of those who gathered Monday said they came from three local groups: Sonoma County for Palestine, the Sonoma County chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, and North Coast Coalition for Palestine. Some of those groups were present in Sacramento on Jan. 3 when hundreds of Californians, including Pe’er, shut down a session of the State Assembly to demand a ceasefire.

Before Monday night disruption, Pe’er was among those speaking in favor of a ceasefire resolution. Another speaker told the council that a city resolution should be made simply in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis: “We are not asking for policy direction, we are simply asking for the bombing to stop.”

Steve DeLue asked the council to reconsider the argument that it only deals with local issues. He pointed to the city’s involvement in other national- and international-level topics such as its work to mitigate climate change and involvement with the Blue Zones project.

Yet another resident, Chase Overholt, reminded council members of the city’s “united against hate” campaign in his plea for a ceasefire resolution.

But others still opposed the idea, saying it was not the city’s place to make such a resolution and that it could cause more harm than good.

“A resolution on a foreign government, I believe, is out of the jurisdiction ... of the City Council of Petaluma,” said Marsha Harris.

A leader of the B’Nai Israel Jewish Center relayed that he and others from the Petaluma congregation were worried that a resolution could lead to increased antisemitism locally.

During the comment period McDonnell reminded those present – many of whom stood with protest signs and shook tambourines – to abstain from “cheering or jeering” between speakers.

Council members were not entirely against a resolution. Members John Shribbs and Dennis Pocekay supported the latest draft resolution, with Shribbs adding that the current draft is more “balanced” than a previous one.

Council member Karen Nau also signaled support for a resolution drafted by the city’s attorneys and said she hoped that “we can all get behind something that is acceptable that won’t have consequences in our community.”

Council member Brian Barnacle said he was unable to “make strong statements” about the matter, but said he wants peace and for violence to end. Council member Mike Healy said he didn’t believe that the city weighing in will change what’s happening in the Middle East. Council member Janice Cader Thompson did not speak during that portion of the meeting.

A resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza is not on an upcoming City Council agenda. The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22.

