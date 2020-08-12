Locked down in pandemic, many get organized

Margaret “Margo” Hansen’s work entails a broad range of situations. A pandemic is a situation she hadn’t counted on.

The founder of Petaluma-based HansenResource Organizing, she has largely been sidelined during the COVID shutdown. Although organizing closets and garages has become a popular pastime as people shelter in place, Hansen can’t help much and this has her worried. That’s because she works with a lot of seniors where the work becomes much more than organizing.

Hansen said she knows that her efforts and support had been critical for many. She was a helping hand that organized seniors’ living spaces, talked with them about their lives, had a meeting of the minds and shared laughter with them.

“I can only imagine how exacerbating this isolation is within an already isolated elderly population,” Hansen said. “It feels as though they are stranded on an isolated island without support.”

The pandemic has heavily impacted Hansen’s business. Marin and Sonoma County referrals of elderly and disabled people have been put on hold. She’s no longer able to work closely one-on-one with the most vulnerable to help prevent evictions.

As a professional organizer, Hansen assists clients through life transitions such as downsizing, moving, harm reduction for those with hoarding tendencies and more.

“In a number of ways I step into a person's life and we work together to make a plan to get them to where they would like to be,” Hansen said.

Hansen organizes storage units and garages, home offices, finds needed resources and organizes projects of all kinds. She helps real estate agents with clients who have hoarding tendencies, organizes estates, organizes for moves, as well as packing up and unpacking at the other end.

Since the shelter in place orders, she’s done a few Zoom organizing sessions, but that doesn’t work for everyone and she said the interaction definitely feels different. If a residence is unoccupied or there is ample social distancing possible, she can do work at the site. She can also do home inventories and organize paperwork for trustees or fiduciaries.

Hansen finds her training as a therapist and social worker have been invaluable in this work. She noted that a single elderly person may be moving into assisted living and need someone to manage the process.

“A widow or widower may find it impossible to sort and downsize after a death of a spouse,” Hansen said.

Hansen grew up in a home with a hoarder and understands the shame and embarrassment inherent in those situations. She uses this to her advantage when working with clients who are hoarders. Using humor and acknowledging the feelings about being exposed and judged for the "hidden mess" can establish some trust just over the phone.

Since the shutdown, Hansen has been keeping busy with yard work, gardening and even finding homes for a few feral kitties.

“The pandemic impact has slowed the world down to a quiet hum,” she said. “I’m practicing shelter in place pretty seriously and I’m in contact with family, neighbors, friends, colleagues and clients mostly by phone with a few exceptions.”

Of course, there’s probably some organizing happening too, as that’s become a popular way to while away the extra hours.

Here are a few helpful tips from Hansen on how to tackle those organizing jobs while sheltering in place:

Choose a room or a category such as, guest room or books and stick to it until finished. (We all know what it is like to find one sock and go looking for its mate then get distracted by something else along the way, never returning to the original task.)

Set up a comfortable work area with water, tea and snacks. Make categories of keep, donate, discard, recycle and label the containers.

Break tasks down into manageable time segments. Use a timer or music and start with 15-30 minute intervals. When time is up either continue if you wish or take a break. Come back and keep at it until done.

Look at each item and ask yourself if it is something you are not very attached to, then donate it. If you absolutely want to keep it, then keep it. If it is sentimental but you don't need to keep it, take a picture and donate it. There should be a "maybe" pile and it is okay to do a second sort.

Carve out time every day. It will get easier and faster and will add up. You will see progress. Call a friend and tell them what you have accomplished.

Hansen noted that working with elderly family members can bring out the best and worst in us. If there is a friend or professional who can help that often works well. She said that patience is imperative.

“Take the time to listen to the memories and emotions that possessions bring up for the person,” Hansen said. “Not always an easy thing to do but it is a wonderful learning experience and enriches both people.”