Long-simmering frustrations with Penngrove traffic the subject of upcoming town hall

Penngrove residents on are set to air their grievances during a Thursday forum meant to address growing traffic concerns in the small town sandwiched between Rohnert Park and Petaluma.

The town hall discussion set for Dec. 9 at the Penngrove Social Firemen’s clubhouse centers on long-simmering frustrations with the line of outside traffic that snakes through the 3,000-person, unincorporated community.

“Everybody wants to go through Penngrove, but everybody doesn’t need to go through Penngrove,” said Penngrove resident Lyndi Brown. “We need to find another way.”

Traffic has nearly tripled along the Petaluma Hill Road commuter corridor since 2000, the result of new development, freeway construction and pandemic activity, officials say. But a number of residents are calling on area leaders to alleviate the impacts.

In a Nov. 15 letter addressed to Rohnert Park, Petaluma and Sonoma County government officials a group of six Penngrove residents called for leaders to “reduce the amount of through traffic and mitigate traffic impacts on major roads and intersections in Penngrove.”

The residents, including Brown, Rick Savel and William Fishman, also urged officials to appropriately allocate funds that were specifically set aside for traffic mitigation in the area, referencing residents’ successful lawsuit two decades ago over traffic and water concerns associated with new development in Rohnert Park.

Following the suit, a $3,500 fee was instituted for all future new housing units to be used for projects intended to reduce traffic hassles.

“We’ve basically become a traffic hub,” said Fishman, who grew up in Penngrove.

After leaving the town for a short time, he moved back in 1984, and now lives a short walk’s distance from downtown in the East Street area.

Funding since has gone toward projects such as the public pedestrian-bicycle pathway that runs through each SMART station. But Brown and Fishman said they’d like to see more transparency on how the money is being used, and they’re calling for more spending to mitigate ongoing traffic concerns.

“We need answers that don’t involve people guessing,” Fishman said.

Fishman said that the town saw roughly 6,000 cars per day on its main road back when the lawsuit was filed 20 years ago. Flashing forward to 2015, that number jumped to 10,000, and now stands at about 17,000 cars per day. According to the Rohnert Park General Plan, traffic going through Penngrove is expected to reach more than 70,000 cars per day by 2040.

“Any way that you try to get anywhere, certainly during rush hour, is tough,” Fishman said in a Zoom interview Monday, as he recalled his clogged commutes between Penngrove and Petaluma, which can feature dozens of vehicles backed up at the same stoplight.

One major factor of behind the traffic congestion has to do with pickup and dropoff from Penngrove Elementary School, located at Petaluma Hill and Old Adobe roads. Rabbitt said officials have met with the school to work on traffic flow in and out of the school site, including creating a left turn pocket on the Petlauma main street.

“We’re working with the school to help cue more cars off the roadway and get them to exit in a way that doesn’t block traffic,” Rabbitt said.

Though Fishman and Brown acknowledged that development of new homes is inevitable, they are concerned that attracting more and more residents through to Rohnert Park will become a deeper problem over time.

“With the new homes, it’s true - there are obviously new residents who feed more traffic,” Rabbitt said. “We just need to continue to put our heads together to figure out what’s best and, most importantly, leverage all the dollars we have for projects that are really going to make the biggest bang for the buck. Trying to really make sure traffic can flow in a way that doesn’t inconvenience any residents.”

Rabbitt added that the rise in traffic could also be in part due to residents and travelers using the area as a detour from construction on Highway 101. The Marin-Sonoma Narrows project, which is expected to be completed in 2023, is widening the freeway by adding a carpool lane in each direction for roughly 16 miles.

“Once the freeway is up and fully operational, it should take some pressure off,” Rabbitt said. “But at the end of the day, there aren’t just more cars than there used to be. There’s also more people taking trips.”

He added that the county is also fortunate enough to have the Go Sonoma bill which is bringing a quarter-cent sales tax for the Sonoma County Transit Authority, which will not only be used toward traffic projects but will also help people access other means of transportation.

As for the Penngrove residents, Brown and Fishman said they hope city and county officials will respond by setting up a modeling study, which would survey how actions affect the surround areas and help policy makers make informed decisions for the future.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.