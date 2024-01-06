Social Advocates for Youth, one of the largest local providers of services for youth in crisis — including former foster youth and those who are homeless — is making a last-ditch fundraising appeal to stave off closure, which could come as early as next week, officials said.

The 53-year-old Santa Rosa-based nonprofit, commonly known as SAY, needs to raise $1 million within the next 10 days and ultimately $3 million to buy itself time to prepare its prized Dream Center campus for sale, which would allow it to restructure and continue operations, Susan Boyle, SAY’s communications manager, said Friday afternoon.

The Dream Center, which opened in 2016 at the site of the former Sutter Warrack Hospital on Summerfield Road, provides emergency youth shelter, transitional housing for youth, a job training center, counseling and other wraparound services supporting former foster kids and homeless youths from ages 18 to 24.

In 2021, Social Advocates for Youth ranked 63rd among the 100 largest Sonoma County nonprofits. It employs 69 staff members.

According to an announcement issued Friday, SAY’s closure would mean, among other impacts, that 67 youth would immediately lose housing, up to 400 youth SAY works with who have mental and behavioral health challenges will lose services. The organization’s 24-hour youth crisis hotline would close, as well.

Boyle said SAY’s leaders have been meeting with other nonprofits and county officials to see if a solution can be fashioned to allow it to continue operating.

“SAY has been one of top most important nonprofits in our community for more than 50 years, and we don't want to lose that service. That would be a big blow to our efforts for the health and mental health of young people and young adults,” said Chris Coursey, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

“That being said, my focus is not on trying to fix SAY's finances right now,” he said. “It's how to prevent as many as 60 or more clients from becoming homeless. And that's what I think the county is going to be focusing on for the next several days, making sure that does not happen.”

SAY has an annual budget of about $8 million. In October, it formed a “strategic partnership” with Sebastopol-based TLC Child & Family Services, another nonprofit that serves youth with support and shelter. The Friday announcement said that step “clarified the only course of action SAY could take is to sell” the Dream Center campus, a former hospital that Sutter Health donated to the nonprofit in 2013.

“The SAY staff and board have worked alongside of TLC for the last 60 days. It’s been all hands on deck working to serve the youth and keep the doors open,” said Susan Fette, TLC’s CEO and SAY’s interim CEO.

SAY had been among nonprofits that the county contracts with to provide services that was late in receiving payments. But the county is now up-to-date with what was owed to SAY, Boyle said.

“Fundamentally, that is not the deciding factor in us getting to this point,” she said.

The nonprofit has faced an onslaught of other financial pressures, among them, inflation, soaring operational costs stemming from having to respond to repeated community disasters ranging from wildfires to the pandemic, skyrocketing insurance costs, and donor fatigue, said Fette.

The county is providing more than $2.7 million “in funding support“ for SAY this year, including $1.85 million through the Department of Human Services and $858,000 through Department of Health Services program contracts, said Paul Gullixson, the county’s communications manager.

More information about supporting SAY can be found at saysc.org/donate.

