Longtime Petaluma city official Gene Beatty dies at 74

For more information about pending funeral service arrangements for Gene Beatty, go to the Adobe Creek Funeral Home website at adobecreekfuneralhome.com

There was a time when Gene Beatty was regarded as Petaluma’s Batman. Rather than cape and cowl, Beatty wore a suit and tie while assuming a litany of leadership roles through the years.

When he was a police lieutenant in the late 1970s and early 1980s, he often served as acting chief. When budget cuts hit the city in the early 1990s, Beatty, then Petaluma’s assistant city manager, also became the city’s Public Works director, saving the city nearly $100,000.

Even after he retired, Beatty was called back for special projects and served as interim city manager three times, most recently in 2008.

The Beatty as Batman trope was so strong that the Argus-Courier once published a cartoon that inserted the letters “GB” into the famed bat silhouette spotlighted in the sky above the caption, “The city of Petaluma calls Gene Beatty out of retirement.”

“He was a reliable guy, he could fit a myriad of roles,” said former City Council member Bob Lipman, who works in commercial real estate for Coldwell Banker. “He was an excellent person, as a policeman and assistant city manager - and he was my neighbor too. I liked him a lot and I thought he had a positive impact on this community.”

After a career spent in service, and a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s disease, Beatty died Dec. 2 at White Rose Manor in Petaluma. He was 74.

He’s remembered as a straightforward, honest and fair administrator, and a ready jokester to colleagues, friends and family.

Jana Beatty, one of Gene’s daughters, remembers being enthralled by her dad’s scary stories and tickled by his practical jokes.

“Outside of being an amazing father and husband, he did just so much for this community,” Jana said.

Beatty was born in Charles City, Iowa, but raised in Wichita, Kansas. From those Midwest roots, Beatty would join the U.S. Air Force, following in the footsteps of his father, Paul Beatty, who flew B-17 bombers until he was shot down over Germany in WWII and became a prisoner of war.

He eventually transferred to Castle Air Force Base in Merced, marking his first exposure to California, which he previously knew only as being “west of Wichita.” Out west, he built a family that now includes seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He also built a varied career on the strength of a commitment to continuing education.

After meeting his wife, Shirley Beatty in 1970, and a brief stint in law enforcement in the Central Valley, Beatty made his way to Petaluma in 1972. He became a Petaluma Police Officer, and would eventually earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration at Sonoma State University.

In his 11-year career, including the last six years as a lieutenant who occasionally moonlit as acting police chief, Beatty obtained a master’s degree in public administration from Golden Gate University.

Although Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano never worked in law enforcement with Beatty, he did work with him when Beatty was an assistant city manager.

“He was always dedicated, compassionate and caring for both city employees and the community we serve,” Savano said. “He was always professional and had a way to connect with people on a personal level so they felt valued and respected.”

After his time with the Petaluma Police Department, Beatty served as assistant city manager from 1984-2001, including serving as interim city manager in 1997 before City Manager Fred Stouder was hired.

In the 1990s, Beatty was tasked with overseeing the city’s Department of Public Works on top of his assistant city manager duties, a move then-council member Brian Sobel called “a sign of the times,” referencing the city’s budget crunch.

“I brought him over to be the assistant city manager, and I never regretted that decision,” said former City Manager John Scharer. “He was an excellent employee and a very good friend.”

Before retiring at 54 due to problems with high blood pressure, Beatty had already spent 27 years working for the city in some capacity. He played a key role in coordinating the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park and revitalizing Petaluma’s river walk, and Beatty was even there when city officials broke ground on Putnam Plaza in downtown Petaluma.

Along the way, former colleagues said, Beatty never lost sight of the fun aspects of the job.

“He was honest and straightforward and fun,” said Jane Hamilton, a former city council member who recently retired as executive director of Rebuilding Together Petaluma. “He enjoyed the comedy of politics. And at times, it really is comical.”

After retirement, Beatty would still have more to give.

He was called back to serve as interim city manager in 2002, after Strouder left, and again in 2008, when Mike Bierman retired from the lead role.

Since April, Beatty had been in hospice care, battling the later stages of Parkinson’s disease and unable to remember anyone, save for Shirley, who visited him every day. The couple married in 1973, and Shirley fondly remembers the many trips – to Europe, Alaska and more – and Gene’s impact as a husband and father since they married.

“We went a lot of places, and had fun,” Shirley said. “Those are some of the best memories.”

