Longtime Petaluman Dick Sharke remembered for generous spirit, community involvement

Richard “Dick” Sharke, longtime champion of local youth substance abuse prevention and contributor to Petaluma’s D.A.R.E. program, has died. He was 87.

Sharke, who moved to Petaluma in 1972 following his military career, became well-known for active participation in a number of organizations, including in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, the American Legion and the Lions Club. But most of all, he was known as an advocate for local youth and substance abuse prevention, and founded the McDowell Drug Task Force 40 years ago.

“He was always helping, participating, donating,” said Cheryl MacLennan, Sharke’s daughter, in a Tuesday morning phone interview. “There wasn’t anyone he wasn’t willing to help.”

Sharke was born Feb. 19, 1935 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Bernard and Hazel Sharkey, and became a “street kid” early on after his parents divorced when he was a boy. He spent most of his youth in foster care, and after he graduated high school, Sharke found his purpose in the U.S. military.

In 1953, he joined the Army and was assigned to the 72nd Ordnance Battalion during the Korean War. He also served two tours in Vietnam before he retired in 1972 from Fort Ord Army Base near Monterey.

Dick Sharke’s wife of 65 years, Lucille Sharke, recalls the moment they met, at a popular Pennsylvania dance hall when Dick was stationed at Fort Indiantown Gap.

“Every Friday night, a bunch of us would go down there,” Lucille said in a Tuesday morning phone interview. “(Dick and I) danced a little while, and next thing you know we were going together forever it seemed like.”

After they were married, Dick was stationed in Germany, where he and Lucille lived for 3.5 years.

After moving to Petaluma, the Sharkes founded the McDowell Drug Task Force to prevent and reduce illegal drug and alcohol use in juveniles. Before that, Lucille said, Dick worked as a counselor in the Petaluma Police Department’s youth diversion program to assist young people at risk of being sent to Juvenile Hall. Lucille said that for years after, those who had moved on from the program would approach the couple and credit Dick for being where they are in life today.

“His whole life, he just wanted to make a difference,” MacLennan said.

With the McDowell Drug Task Force, the Sharkes hosted Red Ribbon Week, a drug abuse prevention campaign at the city’s elementary schools. That’s when Dick and Lucille would decorate telephone poles near the schools with red ribbons, turning it into an annual tradition.

“Even up until last year, (when) my dad’s dementia had progressed quite a bit, he always knew when it was Red Ribbon Week and still insisted that my mom go out at 2 in the morning when it was dark and there was nobody out to hang up red ribbons all over the telephone poles in Petaluma,” MacLennan laughed, as she added that even though her dad was “the greatest man ever,” her mom also provided the legwork in their team effort.

“Whatever he did, I was right behind him, because I believed in the same thing,” Lucille said.

Together, Dick and Lucille Sharke were also major supporters of Petaluma’s DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), and have donated more than $350,000 to the program.

MacLennan said she had never met anyone with quite as much heart, dedication and generosity as her dad, which is how she hopes his legacy will live on.

“One thing I remember is over the holidays a lot of these (veterans) wouldn’t have family that they could go to spend the holidays with,” she said. “And it just seemed like every single holiday he always invited some veterans who may have otherwise spent it alone to spend it with him and his family. Everything he did was to make the world a better place or to help someone in a most difficult situation.”

He was also a family man, and always made sure Lucille and their children had what they needed, even working a second job as bartender. MacLennan’s cherished memories of her dad included when he would take the family on road trips to Pennsylvania and five-day excursions to Disneyland.

Dick Sharke is survived by his wife, Lucille, and children Debra Sharke, Richard Sharke, Cheryl MacLennan, Susan Hunter, Jeannette Fish, and his adopted son Gregory Hutchings, as well as 19 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his daughters Kimberly Sharke and Sharon Sharke.

Sharke died June 26 in Santa Rosa. He was buried July 1 at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.