Frederick Knight Schram, a 53-year Petaluma resident, Good Egg recipient and published poet, died at Petaluma Valley Hospital on Dec. 4, 2022. He was 90.

As a young boy, the fourth-generation San Francisco native, born to Richard P. and Anne Elizabeth Schram, witnessed the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge. Later in life he moved to Petaluma, where he lived for 53 years.

He was known in Petaluma for leading the local Chamber of Commerce, the Old Adobe Association and the city’s Heritage Homes group, as well as for his gregarious nature.

Schram’s daughters, Lauren Clyde and Doris Watson, stated that Schram "was very outgoing and social. He always made a point to connect with anyone in his immediate surroundings with a personal comment to make them laugh or smile.”

“He loved Petaluma and wanted to improve the community in any way he could through the organizations he belonged to,” the daughters said.

In the summer of 1949, Schram volunteered at Yosemite National Park. He attended CCSF, USF, and the University of Denver, studying business and transportation.

A proud Veteran, Schram served in the U.S. Army, 25th Infantry Division in Korea. The young man returned in 1955 to work for Southern Pacific Railroad.

Following his move to Petaluma in 1969, Schram was appointed executive director and general manager of the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce.

Aside from spending time with family and friends, Schram loved working with various service groups. He and his wife, Deb, donated their help in preserving historic buildings in Petaluma and ran the annual Old Adobe Fiesta.

Schram was also involved with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Petaluma Chapter and held the positions of Post Commander 2003-06 and Post Chaplin 2019-22. He was a 48-year member of the Native Sons of the Golden West and a longtime member of the 7-11 Lion's Club and Sons of Italy.

Schram enjoyed writing poetry, painting, camping, fishing and playing golf at the Olympic Club as a lifetime member.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building Auditorium, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Schram’s memory be made to National Sons of the Golden West, Lion's Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sons of Italy, or to Casa Grande Anglers.

Schram is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Deborah A. Schram, and sister Diane Jones (Prescott). He is survived by brother Richard Schram (Connie); daughters Lauren Schram-Clyde and Doris Watson (Doug); grandchildren Justin, Jordan, and Jacob Watson and Joshua Clyde; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.