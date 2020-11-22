Low-income riders eligible to ride SMART half-price

SMART will begin offering half-price tickets to riders registered for the low-income Clipper START program starting Monday, with the passenger rail system’s formal entry into the region’s discount fare pilot program.

Individuals who make about $25,500 per year, and families of four with annual incomes less than $52,400 qualify for the program. Bay Area residents who are between 19 and 64 years of age and have proof they meet the earnings requirement may apply on the Clipper website for a special card to receive the discount.

Full-price fares on Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit cost $3.50 to board and $11.50 to go the entire 45-mile route one-way from Larkspur to north of Santa Rosa. The new 50% ticket costs a maximum of $5.75 each direction.

Children under 5 years old ride SMART free, and youths up to 18 years old already receive half-price fares with a special Clipper card. Seniors 65 years or older and people with disabilities also receive half-price tickets with a preregisterd Clipper card. Military veterans and college students are also eligible for discounts. Visit sonomamarintrain.org for more information.

