What’s behind the low, early-voter turnout in the current presidential primary election? For Californians still accustomed to June primaries, it could be there’s a lot on our minds.

Maybe it’s the lingering Super Bowl letdown or late-winter malaise, but some politics experts say there’s simply a lack of excitement around the current election.

A recent study by the Public Policy Institute of California found that only 37% of state residents were “extremely” or “very” enthusiastic about voting for president, with Republicans being more excited than Democrats.

That enthusiasm gap is playing out locally in low turnout so far for the Tuesday primary.

Four years ago, nearly 22% of Sonoma County voters had cast their ballot five days before the election.

This year, by Friday, only about 17% had done so.

Napa County’s early turnout also stood at about 17% by Friday, as did Marin County’s.

Still, that’s better than all six other Bay Area counties.

Alameda County came in with a 9.1% turnout. All other Bay Area counties had an early voting turnout near or above the state average of 11.3%.

“There hasn't been as much sizzle up and down the ballot,” said Sonoma State University political scientist David McCuan.

Only one state proposition is on the ballot, the race for Senate is “really about who’s coming in second place,” and regionally and locally there aren’t that many “sizzling races.”

In Sonoma County, aside from local races for supervisor and Assembly District 2, “there isn’t a lot to draw voters to the polls,” McCuan said.

Races in Napa County are a little more competitive, he said, with strong races for three of five supervisor seats.

Five days out from Election Day

This year, at the five-day mark before Election Day, 51,309 mail ballots had been received at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office.

Compare that to the March 2020 presidential primary, when 62,021 ballots had been returned by the five-day mark, or to the June 2016 primary, when 76,065 mail ballots had been returned by the same point.

In Napa County, as of Feb. 29, only 14,076 “good” mail ballots had been returned from the 83,555 registered voters who had been sent one, said Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.

In the 2020 presidential primary, for comparison, 18,726 mail ballots were returned five days before that election. In that election, 80,590 registered voters received ballots, yielding an early turnout of 23%, Tuteur said.

Napa County’s eventual turnout for the 2020 primary was 58.7%, he added.

Local officials say the latest election trend simply has people waiting longer to vote.

It remains to be seen what overall turnout will be during this primary election. In 2020, primary election turnout was nearly 67% in Sonoma County and in 2016, it was nearly 65%.

Napa County’s eventual turnout for the 2020 primary was 58.7%.

What to know for Sonoma County voters All vote centers are open March 2 to March 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day March 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. * Bodega Bay Yacht Club, 565 Smith Brothers Road * Cloverdale Veterans Memorial Building, 205 W. 1st St. * Cotati Veterans Memorial Building, 8505 Park Ave. * Forestville Elementary School, 6321 Hwy. 116 * Geyserville Fire Station, 20975 Geyserville Ave. * Graton Community Club, 8996 Graton Road, * Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road. * Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave. * Kenwood Fire Station, 9045 Sonoma Highway * Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. * North Sonoma Coast Fire Protection District North Fire Station, 39250 Highway 1, Sea Ranch * Windsor Civic Center, Council Chambers, 9291 Old Redwood Highway #40 Petaluma * Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Road * Petaluma City Hall, 11 English St. * Petaluma Community Center, 320 N McDowell Blvd. * Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South * Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College, 1101 Capri Creek Classroom, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway Rohnert Park * Rohnert Park Community Center, Garden Room, 5401 Snyder Lane * Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive * Sonoma State University, Tuscany Village, Casentino Room, 1801 E. Cotati Ave. Santa Rosa * Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Ave. * Finley Center, Manzanita Room, 2060 W. College Ave. * Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road * Oakmont East Recreation Center, 7902 Oakmont Drive * Rincon Valley Regional Library, 6959 Montecito Blvd. * Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, North Room, 1351 Maple Ave. * Sheppard Elementary School, #34, 1777 West Ave. * Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, 435 Fiscal Drive * Spring Lake Middle School, 4675 Mayette Ave. Sonoma * Altimira Middle School — Library, 17805 Arnold Drive * Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building, 126 1st St. West A list of all ballot drop boxes and early, in-person vote centers can be found at the county’s Registrar of Voters website.

Mail ballots vs in-person voting

All registered voters in California now receive mail ballots for primary and general elections. Ballots went out at the start of February and the 21 ballot drop boxes in Sonoma County have been open since Feb. 6.