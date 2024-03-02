Lower turnout seen among early voters in Sonoma and Napa counties
What’s behind the low, early-voter turnout in the current presidential primary election? For Californians still accustomed to June primaries, it could be there’s a lot on our minds.
Maybe it’s the lingering Super Bowl letdown or late-winter malaise, but some politics experts say there’s simply a lack of excitement around the current election.
A recent study by the Public Policy Institute of California found that only 37% of state residents were “extremely” or “very” enthusiastic about voting for president, with Republicans being more excited than Democrats.
That enthusiasm gap is playing out locally in low turnout so far for the Tuesday primary.
Four years ago, nearly 22% of Sonoma County voters had cast their ballot five days before the election.
This year, by Friday, only about 17% had done so.
Napa County’s early turnout also stood at about 17% by Friday, as did Marin County’s.
Still, that’s better than all six other Bay Area counties.
Alameda County came in with a 9.1% turnout. All other Bay Area counties had an early voting turnout near or above the state average of 11.3%.
“There hasn't been as much sizzle up and down the ballot,” said Sonoma State University political scientist David McCuan.
Only one state proposition is on the ballot, the race for Senate is “really about who’s coming in second place,” and regionally and locally there aren’t that many “sizzling races.”
In Sonoma County, aside from local races for supervisor and Assembly District 2, “there isn’t a lot to draw voters to the polls,” McCuan said.
Races in Napa County are a little more competitive, he said, with strong races for three of five supervisor seats.
Five days out from Election Day
This year, at the five-day mark before Election Day, 51,309 mail ballots had been received at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office.
Compare that to the March 2020 presidential primary, when 62,021 ballots had been returned by the five-day mark, or to the June 2016 primary, when 76,065 mail ballots had been returned by the same point.
In Napa County, as of Feb. 29, only 14,076 “good” mail ballots had been returned from the 83,555 registered voters who had been sent one, said Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.
In the 2020 presidential primary, for comparison, 18,726 mail ballots were returned five days before that election. In that election, 80,590 registered voters received ballots, yielding an early turnout of 23%, Tuteur said.
Napa County’s eventual turnout for the 2020 primary was 58.7%, he added.
Local officials say the latest election trend simply has people waiting longer to vote.
It remains to be seen what overall turnout will be during this primary election. In 2020, primary election turnout was nearly 67% in Sonoma County and in 2016, it was nearly 65%.
Mail ballots vs in-person voting
All registered voters in California now receive mail ballots for primary and general elections. Ballots went out at the start of February and the 21 ballot drop boxes in Sonoma County have been open since Feb. 6.
