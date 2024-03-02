Lower turnout seen among early voters in Sonoma and Napa counties

Nearly 22% of Sonoma County voters had cast their ballot five days before the 2020 primary. This year, by Friday, only 17% had done so. Still, it was one of the highest turnouts across the Bay Area.|
MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 1, 2024, 4:50PM
Updated 2 hours ago

See our Voter Guide here:

What’s behind the low, early-voter turnout in the current presidential primary election? For Californians still accustomed to June primaries, it could be there’s a lot on our minds.

Maybe it’s the lingering Super Bowl letdown or late-winter malaise, but some politics experts say there’s simply a lack of excitement around the current election.

A recent study by the Public Policy Institute of California found that only 37% of state residents were “extremely” or “very” enthusiastic about voting for president, with Republicans being more excited than Democrats.

That enthusiasm gap is playing out locally in low turnout so far for the Tuesday primary.

Four years ago, nearly 22% of Sonoma County voters had cast their ballot five days before the election.

This year, by Friday, only about 17% had done so.

Napa County’s early turnout also stood at about 17% by Friday, as did Marin County’s.

Still, that’s better than all six other Bay Area counties.

Alameda County came in with a 9.1% turnout. All other Bay Area counties had an early voting turnout near or above the state average of 11.3%.

“There hasn't been as much sizzle up and down the ballot,” said Sonoma State University political scientist David McCuan.

Only one state proposition is on the ballot, the race for Senate is “really about who’s coming in second place,” and regionally and locally there aren’t that many “sizzling races.”

In Sonoma County, aside from local races for supervisor and Assembly District 2, “there isn’t a lot to draw voters to the polls,” McCuan said.

Races in Napa County are a little more competitive, he said, with strong races for three of five supervisor seats.

Five days out from Election Day

This year, at the five-day mark before Election Day, 51,309 mail ballots had been received at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office.

Compare that to the March 2020 presidential primary, when 62,021 ballots had been returned by the five-day mark, or to the June 2016 primary, when 76,065 mail ballots had been returned by the same point.

In Napa County, as of Feb. 29, only 14,076 “good” mail ballots had been returned from the 83,555 registered voters who had been sent one, said Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.

In the 2020 presidential primary, for comparison, 18,726 mail ballots were returned five days before that election. In that election, 80,590 registered voters received ballots, yielding an early turnout of 23%, Tuteur said.

Napa County’s eventual turnout for the 2020 primary was 58.7%, he added.

Local officials say the latest election trend simply has people waiting longer to vote.

It remains to be seen what overall turnout will be during this primary election. In 2020, primary election turnout was nearly 67% in Sonoma County and in 2016, it was nearly 65%.

Napa County’s eventual turnout for the 2020 primary was 58.7%.

What to know for Sonoma County voters

All vote centers are open March 2 to March 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day March 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

* Bodega Bay Yacht Club, 565 Smith Brothers Road

* Cloverdale Veterans Memorial Building, 205 W. 1st St.

* Cotati Veterans Memorial Building, 8505 Park Ave.

* Forestville Elementary School, 6321 Hwy. 116

* Geyserville Fire Station, 20975 Geyserville Ave.

* Graton Community Club, 8996 Graton Road,

* Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road.

* Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave.

* Kenwood Fire Station, 9045 Sonoma Highway

* Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St.

* North Sonoma Coast Fire Protection District North Fire Station, 39250 Highway 1, Sea Ranch

* Windsor Civic Center, Council Chambers, 9291 Old Redwood Highway #40

Petaluma

* Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Road

* Petaluma City Hall, 11 English St.

* Petaluma Community Center, 320 N McDowell Blvd.

* Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South

* Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College, 1101 Capri Creek Classroom, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway

Rohnert Park

* Rohnert Park Community Center, Garden Room, 5401 Snyder Lane

* Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive

* Sonoma State University, Tuscany Village, Casentino Room, 1801 E. Cotati Ave.

Santa Rosa

* Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Ave.

* Finley Center, Manzanita Room, 2060 W. College Ave.

* Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road

* Oakmont East Recreation Center, 7902 Oakmont Drive

* Rincon Valley Regional Library, 6959 Montecito Blvd.

* Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, North Room, 1351 Maple Ave.

* Sheppard Elementary School, #34, 1777 West Ave.

* Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, 435 Fiscal Drive

* Spring Lake Middle School, 4675 Mayette Ave.

Sonoma

* Altimira Middle School — Library, 17805 Arnold Drive

* Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building, 126 1st St. West

A list of all ballot drop boxes and early, in-person vote centers can be found at the county’s Registrar of Voters website.

Mail ballots vs in-person voting

All registered voters in California now receive mail ballots for primary and general elections. Ballots went out at the start of February and the 21 ballot drop boxes in Sonoma County have been open since Feb. 6.

But for those preferring to vote in person, the initial group of voting centers opened in Sonoma County a week ago, and two dozen more are opening this weekend ahead of Election Day.

Deva Marie Proto, Sonoma County’s elections chief, said that in the past four years, in-person voting has ranged between 3% to 15% for a major election. Early in-person voting is an even smaller share of overall turnout.

During the November 2022 midterm election in Sonoma County, only 9,347, of the 200,347 people who cast a ballot actually walked into a voting booth. Of these, only 1,585 voted before Election Day in one of the county’s vote centers.

In Napa County, where the lower early turnout is similar, the main elections office has offered early, walk-in voting since Feb. 6.

A similar vote center in American Canyon has been open since Feb. 24, and the county will add an additional six vote centers on March 2. Tuteur said the county has had 11 drop boxes opened since Feb. 6.

Under California’s same-day voter registration, those who haven’t yet registered can still do so at a voting center or at a county registrar’s office. For more information, see the Secretary of State’s website or the Registrar of Voters site in your county.

Voter’s Choice Act Counties

The voting centers that replaced polling precincts of past elections are a product of the state’s Voter’s Choice Act.

The 2016 law allows voters to choose how, when, and where to cast their ballot by expanding in-person early voting; having a ballot mailed to every voter; allowing voters to cast their ballots at any county vote center; and providing secure ballot drop off locations.

In-person vote centers are a critical part of that model, Proto said.

“A vote center is where you can go in and get accessibility assistance, you can get a new ballot printed, you can vote in person, you can drop off your vote by mail (ballot),” Proto said. “It’s just like on Election Day, with all the same services.”

Proto said a version of the current model was first launched in Sonoma County during the November 2020 election, and it was fully implemented during the 2022 election cycle.

The vote centers are mandated by state law. Proto said that since the state isn’t providing any additional elections funds to operate in-person vote centers, there are fewer places to vote on Election Day than under the precinct model.

Under that model, there were 100-to-150 locations across the county to vote on Election Day, but voters were required to vote at their specified locations.

“We have fewer locations (now) but they're open for longer and voters can vote anywhere in the county,” she said.

Proto said the higher share of voters waiting until the last day or so to return their ballot or vote in person makes projecting final turnout a more difficult task.

Tuteur, Napa County’s registrar of voters, said much the same.

“What we have seen that is a little frustrating for us is people are waiting longer and longer to vote,” he added.

That doesn’t mean fewer people are voting, Tuteur said, it just means that the first round of results on Election Day, after 8 p.m., represents a smaller share of the overall vote.

He said the number of options now available to voters, including mail ballots and early, in-person vote centers, could be a factor.

“There isn’t any difference between dropping off your ballot in one of our secure drop boxes, giving it to the Post Office or bringing it in person,” he said. “We have drive thru voting in Napa County at four locations on the Monday before and on Election Day.”

What to know for Napa County voters

Open this weekend, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; March 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Election Day, March 5, 2024, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

* Napa County Election Division, 1127 1st St, Ste E, Napa

* American Canyon Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 5001 Main St, American Canyon

* Boys and Girls Club, 60 Benton Way, American Canyon

* Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St, Calistoga

* Harvest Middle School, 2449 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa

* Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave, Napa

* Napa Valley College — Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave, St. Helena

* Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St, Yountville

For more information on voting centers and ballot drop-off locations in Napa County, see the Registrar of Voters website.

Prolonged counts after last-minute voting

Early voting turnout across the state, as of Thursday, ranged from a low of 7.4% in Los Angeles to a high of 32.9% for Sierra County.

McCuan, the Sonoma State political scientist, pointed out that last-minute voting “drags out” results. Under California law, mail ballots postmarked by March 5 but received after Election Day as late as March 12 must still be counted.

“What that does is prolong the counting, which has to be done under California law by 28 days,” he said. “But it drags out the results.”

“As we move up the ballot … to say members of Congress or higher, a few votes here or there don’t matter,” McCuan said. “But for a planning commissioner or a school board, or a city council race it can make a difference.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

See our Voter Guide here:

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor