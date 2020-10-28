Lynch Creek Trail fire damages three trucks at Dairyman’s Feed in Petaluma

Petaluma firefighters are investigating how a fire started on the Lynch Creek Trail that spread to the landmark Dairyman’s Feed property early Tuesday morning and damaged three semi-truck trailers.

The fire ignited a large pile of wooden pallets and reached several semi-truck trailers parked nearby off Copeland Street, causing numerous tires to rupture and explode, the Petaluma Fire Department said in a prepared statement.

Three trailers were damaged, but firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to other vehicles or structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.