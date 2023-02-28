Lynn King, Petaluma community stalwart, dies at 66

Lynn King, a stalwart community member in Petaluma who served on several committees including the county’s Local Law Enforcement Task Force, has died. She was 66.

King died Feb. 19 at the couple’s Petaluma home surrounded by family after a battle with ovarian cancer, according to her husband, former City Council member Dave King, who described her as “a great mother, a wonderful wife and a great friend.”

“She had wit, charm. She was smart, beautiful. She had a great laugh, she had a great smile,” Dave King said. “She could do almost anything. She was an extraordinarily confident person. When she took on a task, she had an amazing amount of skill.”

Throughout her many years living in Petaluma, King became well-known for her community involvement and her passion for helping others. Most recently she was a neighborhood Cool Block leader, helping the city in its efforts to reach carbon neutrality.

She was also engaged in local youth and schools, and worked with Tomorrow’s Leaders Today of Petaluma, a program that helps high school students and other young people develop their leadership skills.

“She loved Petaluma,” Dave King said. “She made people feel good to be around her.”

In 2014, King was selected to represent southern Sonoma County on the 21-member Community and Local Law Enforcement Task Force, formed by the county -- in response to the shooting death of 13-year-old Andy Lopez in Santa Rosa by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy in October 2013 -- to develop a citizen review board to oversee officer-involved shootings and bring transparency to the law enforcement investigation process. King served on the task force for two years.

Born Lynn Haggerty on July 22, 1956, in North Carolina, King spent most of her early years in New York, where Dave also grew up. The two met while attending law school at Golden Gate University, at a bar after a final exam. They married in 1986, about three and a half years after meeting.

After living in San Francisco, the Kings moved to Petaluma, where they have lived for 30 years. Lynn worked for 16 years as a full-time lawyer, but took time to focus on family after their first daughter was born. After their last daughter graduated high school, King began focusing more of her time on her career once again, and worked in Dave’s Keller Street law office for the past eight years.

That office was also where King’s life was saved on the morning of Aug. 19, 2015, when she went into sudden cardiac arrest. As her husband called 911, local resident and organ transplant transportation specialist Scott Pritchard jumped into action to help lower her to the floor and perform what ended up being life-saving CPR.

King was an avid tennis player, and loved activities like kayaking, gardening and making pottery. She sang in multiple choirs, and was an enthusiastic reader, knocking out 25 to 30 books per year, according to Dave King.

He added that she was a talented cook and baker, and provided him with “a lifetime supply” of her homemade jams. Her impeccable taste in food was reflected in her work as a freelance food columnist for the Argus-Courier between 2013 and 2015.

She is survived by her husband Dave, daughters Carrie and Katie King (Chris Orme), mother Jacqueline Haggerty, and brothers Peter and Tim Haggerty. She is preceded in death by her brother Chris Haggerty.

A memorial service is planned for May 13 at a friend’s house on 6th Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Petaluma People Services Center.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.