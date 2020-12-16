Lynn Woolsey post office?

On Wednesday, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) introduced legislation to rename the historic downtown post office building in Petaluma in honor of former Congresswoman Lynn C. Woolsey, a longtime city resident.

“Lynn Woolsey is remembered in Congress and around the North Bay as a passionate and outspoken leader in the fight to make a more perfect world. Lynn was part of the beginning of a historic wave of female leadership at the federal level, and throughout her two decades in Congress she chipped away at the glass ceiling and paved a path that so many women would follow,” said Huffman. “Lynn has done the work, inspired so many, and brought us closer in our journey towards a more equal, perfect world. I am grateful to have taken the baton from her in representing this great region in Congress, and to be able to honor her by renaming this historic building that serves as such an integral part of our community.”

Born and raised in Seattle, Woolsey moved to Marin County in the late 1950s and was a businesswoman, mother of four, and city councilmember for Petaluma until 1992. Elected to Congress in 1993 with 65% of the vote, Woolsey initially served on the House Budget Committee, the Government Operations Committee and the Education and Labor Committee, and as subcommittee chair of the Workforce Protections Subcommittee, she lead a measure to provide job-protected leave for family members of injured soldiers.

As the self-described "first former welfare mom to serve in Congress,” Woolsey represented California's sixth congressional district from 1993 to 2012, during which time she championed the rights of children and families and became one of Congress's foremost advocates for education and social safety net reform. Among other successes, the Congresswoman fought against legislation that threatened to reduce the scope of welfare programs, advocated for expanding school breakfast programs and sponsored legislation to encourage young girls to study math and science – her “Go, Girl” measure.

In addition to her work as a leading national progressive voice, Woolsey and her office delivered millions of dollars back to the North Bay in constituent services, including $9 million for a Petaluma River flood control project and $52 million for a seismic retrofit of the Golden Gate Bridge.