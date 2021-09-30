Subscribe

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Santa Rosa

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
September 30, 2021, 6:03AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A minor earthquake centered near Santa Rosa hit at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The magnitude 3.4 quake had its epicenter about 2 miles east/southeast of Santa Rosa, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake stopped an elevator from running at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on Montgomery Drive, according to a 911 dispatcher with Redcom.

No additional damage or injuries were reported to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, said Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner.

The quake was felt at least as far away as Sebastopol and Healdsburg, according to reports on Twitter.

Check back for updates.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette