Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Santa Rosa

A minor earthquake centered near Santa Rosa hit at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The magnitude 3.4 quake had its epicenter about 2 miles east/southeast of Santa Rosa, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake stopped an elevator from running at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on Montgomery Drive, according to a 911 dispatcher with Redcom.

No additional damage or injuries were reported to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, said Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner.

The quake was felt at least as far away as Sebastopol and Healdsburg, according to reports on Twitter.

