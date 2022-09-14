Quake, aftershock rattles North Bay; no initial reports of major damage, officials say

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook the North Bay Tuesday night seconds before another shaker, possibly a magnitude 3.9 aftershock occurred, leaving the region relatively free of damage and injury, officials said.

The temblors were centered about 2 miles northeast of central Santa Rosa, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A preliminary map from the agency showed the quakes’ epicenters were off Parker Hill Road, north of Chanate Road, well within city limits.

Robert de Groot, ShakeAlert system coordinator for USGS, said the second shaker was likely an aftershock but officials will need to pinpoint where it occurred to confirm.

Aftershocks must occur on the same fault line and within a certain proximity of the main shock to be considered an aftershock, he said.

“It could take some time to determine but it appears it was an aftershock from everything we’ve seen,” he said.

De Groot said the earthquake was a fairly common-sized earthquake for California.

“Magnitude 3 and 4 events happen fairly frequently. Magnitude 5 events happen less frequently, but this was sort of run of the mill,” he said.

The first shaker happened at 6:39 p.m. and was followed 42 seconds later by the second, according to the USGS.

Seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted that the quakes were on the Rodgers Creek Fault, which is part of the San Andreas system. The last big earthquake along the Rodgers Creek Fault was in the 18th century, she said.

“Every quake has a 5% chance of being followed by a larger quake within the next three days,” Jones said in a tweet. “But most are only a little bit larger. When it is right on a big fault, capable of a big quake, the chance that that following earthquake will be big is a little higher, but still small.”

By 7 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department issued an advisory that no major damage or injuries had been reported.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department later announced it was responding to multiple reports of odors of gas, gas leaks and fire alarms, as well as stuck elevators. The agency added that it had not received reports of any significant injuries related to the quake.

About 760 customers of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood and the city’s northeast region lost power. Electricity was restored at 8:11 p.m. and the exact cause of the outage is being investigated, PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez said.

She added crews also responded to 14 calls about gas odor. Anyone detecting gas odors should dial 911 or call PG&E at 800-743-5002, Hernandez said.

What to do after an earthquake by visiting https://t.co/uqFXnbH2L1 — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) September 14, 2022

Coddingtown Mall employees and customers were evacuated and remained outside for about 10 minutes, according to Lillian Ambrose, a store manager for Icing jewelry store.

A few pieces of merchandise fell off the wall and only one customer was inside the store at the time.

“I freaked out, but the customer kind of laughed. She set her basket down and we walked out,” Ambrose said.

Around 8 p.m., an employee of Whole Foods at Coddingtown was telling customers the store had closed before a manager came out moments later and advised them it was open.

The employee, Abby Volz, said few items fell off shelves, no employees were hurt and everyone got out of the store safely.

“We were all in the middle of transactions – it was crazy,” Volz said. “I was with another cashier and all of a sudden the whole store started shaking. She reacted really quickly, she dove under the nearest cash register.”

A dispatcher with Redcom, Sonoma County’s fire and medical emergency dispatch agency, said “we’re slammed” when reached by The Press Democrat shortly after the quakes hit.

Numerous Sonoma County residents reported to The Press Democrat they felt the earthquakes. Reports on Twitter showed it was felt as far away as southwest San Francisco.

“I live in southwest Santa Rosa and both were quite significant,” Ginger Schechter said. “Nothing damaged but, similar to my experience with the Loma Prieta (in 1989), this was a rolling quake that undulated quite a bit and could be felt as I stood bracing myself in my doorway.”