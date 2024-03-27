Voting has begun! It’s that time of the year where readers get to have their say in picking their favorite Petaluma businesses, professionals, and food and drink purveyors in the the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards.

Voting for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards ends on Sunday, April 7, so be sure to spread the word and show your support by going to Petaluma360.com and clicking on the “People’s Choice Awards” tab in the “Find it Fast” bar near the top of the page.

2024 Voting Guidelines

You can access the voting page at petaluma360.com/article/multimedia/2024-petaluma-peoples-choice-awards

Type your entry into the form and Google Search will try to match your entry with the formal business name

You will only need to include your email and five-digit zip code after the first entry

You can return at any time during the Voting Round to finish voting for additional businesses. You may need to re-enter the email address you initially used to enter. Our system may also send you an email requesting you to confirm your identity.

If our system determines that your email address is risky, we will send you an email asking you to confirm your entries.

You may vote only once per category, per email, per individual.

Questions? Email socoevents@pressdemocrat.com.

Vote early and often!