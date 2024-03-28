Man, 84, checking mailbox killed when car hits him outside Petaluma

An 84-year-old man crossing Skillman Lane to check a mailbox was killed Monday evening when a car struck him outside Petaluma, California Highway Patrol said.

At about 8:20 p.m., Santa Rosa CHP officers responded to reports of a crash on the road just outside city limits. Officers learned that a Land Rover traveling west within the speed limit struck Roger McMillan, of Petaluma, east of Thompson Lane.

“There was no sign of impairment on the Land Rover driver,” according to a news release.

McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP Officer David deRutte. He added that everybody at the scene was cooperative and the driver stopped “immediately.”

Santa Rosa CHP encouraged anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 707-806-5600.

