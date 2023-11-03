The Petaluma Police Department on Wednesday arrested a U.S. Army veteran, who is accused of making online threats to kill staff at a military facility, just days after a multi-agency manhunt in Mendocino County.

Police arrested Christian Beyer, 41, at a relative’s house in Petaluma on a federal warrant for charges of interstate threats. He was also accused of threatening two residents with a knife and trying to run one over with his car Monday in Ukiah.

He surfaced on foot the same day in Hopland, where he eluded authorities, including a California Highway Patrol airplane, after running through a vineyard.

Petaluma police made the arrest sometime Wednesday. A spokesperson from the police department did not respond to a request for comment, but a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office stated that office learned of the arrest at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The federal arrest warrant carried an affidavit from Sarah Weddle, a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service assigned to the FBI Los Angeles Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Beyer, who was said to live in Petaluma, posted a video to YouTube on Monday in which he threatened to kill multiple military people at Fort Irwin, an installation in the Southern California desert, Weddle wrote.

The video followed other postings reported on Sept. 20, when Fort Irwin staff provided the FBI with a number of videos Beyer had posted to his Facebook account about staff on the base.

Beyer was arrested at Fort Irwin, or at least by its military police, in April 2021. Though the charges weren’t clear and he was arrested and prosecuted by the military, the affidavit includes a brigadier general’s accusation that Beyer pushed his wife and then barricaded himself in his home with an unregistered firearm.

Once detained, he spit chewing tobacco on a military police patrol car and urinated in an interview room, according to the affidavit.

In the YouTube video, Beyer called on unidentified people to kill military police officers and named several staff before saying “I will f------ come and hunt you,” and that he was going to kill their “whole f------ family if they stay there.” He also said he was going to kill “everyone else in there at Fort Irwin.”

When Weddle spoke to staff at Fort Irwin, she was told Beyer knew how to get on the base via “unofficial trails” and would be able to bypass guarded access points.

Beyer appeared to have been in Mendocino County when he posted the threatening videos.

On Saturday, according to the federal complaint, deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on charges of disorderly conduct and being under the influence of drugs.

He was released. Then, at 3:39 p.m. Monday deputies responded to a call of someone brandishing a knife in the El Dorado subdivision of Ukiah, according to the agency’s news release.

Beyer had parked his car in the subdivision for several days, according to the reporting parties. When two residents confronted him, he stepped toward one of them brandishing a knife with a 2-inch blade, the residents told deputies.

Beyer then got into the car, a red Lexus with Texas plates, made a U-turn and accelerated toward one of the residents, who ran up an embankment to avoid being hit, according to the news release. Beyer than drove away.

A police officer soon after spotted Beyer about 16 miles away in Hopland.

Officers from several agencies responded to Hopland but Beyer escaped.

Photographs published by the Mendocino County news website Redheaded Blackbelt show K-9 units and a considerable police presence, including men in tactical equipment with long guns, joined in the pursuit.

Beyer was last seen that day running through a vineyard east of town, according to the news release.

In Mendocino County, Beyer will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon and resisting arrest.

