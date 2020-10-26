Man arrested after allegedly driving into on-duty Petaluma firefighter

Petaluma police arrested a 30-year-old San Pablo resident on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, after he allegedly drove into an on-duty firefighter with his vehicle early Sunday morning.

The firefighter was not seriously injured, police said.

The incident occurred at 3:11 a.m. while firefighters with the Petaluma Fire Department were tending to a patient having a medical issue in a shopping center parking lot on the 200 block of North McDowell Boulevard.

Police said the suspect, Everal Thompson, approached the firefighters and began asking them questions before he was asked to leave.

Thompson, who police said is a convicted felon prohibited from owning firearms, got into his vehicle and struck a firefighter before fleeing the scene. Thompson, who was later apprehended by police, was identified by the firefighter as the suspect.

During an initial investigation, a loaded handgun was found in Thompson’s vehicle. He was transported to Sonoma County Jail and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.