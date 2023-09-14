Man arrested after highway chase from Santa Rosa to Petaluma

A Petaluma man was arrested early Thursday after leading police on a mileslong chase on Highway 101, authorities said.

A Santa Rosa Police officer attempted to pull over the man’s vehicle for a traffic violation at about 1:15 a.m. near Hearn Avenue and the highway, Sgt. Rock Boehm said in a news release.

The driver fled south onto Highway 101 and continued for about 11 miles before exiting onto Petaluma Boulevard North. He drove east before turning around and attempted to get back on the highway.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.67005676733399&lat=38.271792473994374&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Another officer twice attempted to stop the vehicle with pursuit intervention techniques, designed to force a vehicle to spin out or stop.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Rudolfo Cortez-Maldonado, finally pulled over on Petaluma Boulevard North and was detained, Boehm said.

Police found suspected meth in the car and that Cortez-Maldonado was on probation.

He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of a felony charge of fleeing from police, violating his probation and having drugs.

As of about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Cortez-Maldonado was no longer in jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.