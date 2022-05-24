Man arrested after Petaluma gas station crash

Petaluma police have arrested a 57-year-old Citrus Heights man after they say he crashed into a local gas station Monday evening.

Personnel with the Petaluma Police Department and Petaluma Fire Department were dispatched to the gas station at 4998 Petaluma Blvd. North around 6:16 p.m. Monday to investigate a single-car crash, police said in a press release.

When officers arrived they found the driver, identified as Felix Paradise III, displaying signs of alcohol intoxication. After he was medically cleared at a local hospital, Paradise was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

An 80-year-old passenger was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paradise faces charges of felony DUI and elder abuse.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.