Man arrested following fatal stabbing in Petaluma

One man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of murder after Petaluma police officers found a dead man with multiple stab wounds inside a home, officials said.

Christopher Hopkins, 19, of Petaluma was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, authorities said.

At 9:31 a.m. police were called to the 400 block of Acadia Drive to check on a resident living in the area.

Responding police officers learned that a person in one of the homes had been stabbed and injured, officials said. When they entered the home, they found a dead man with numerous stab wounds.

Hopkins was on scene at the time police arrived and was arrested, officials said.

The identity of the victim was not being released, officials said Sunday night.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Coroner's Office took the body for identification and further investigation.

The Petaluma Police Department Investigations Unit responded to investigate the incident. Police requested field and evidence technicians from the Santa Rosa Police Department for assistance, authorities said.

There are no other suspects or safety concerns in the neighborhood, according to a Nixle alert sent out Sunday evening said.

This is Petaluma’s second homicide of 2022.

The first one was reported on July 10, when a 23-year-old Novato man was found dead in downtown Petaluma roadway.

Adolfo Martinez Pena was pronounced dead after a Petaluma police officer found him lying in the road in 100 block of Keller Street.

Alejandro Sanchez-Rubalcava, 23, of Petaluma, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the case, while his twin brother, Luis Sanchez-Rubalcava, 23, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon involving a baseball bat.

Two other men also have been arrested in the Martinez Pena homicide investigation, officials said.

Jacobo Benito has been charged with assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, while Dustin Arango has been charged with second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

Benito and Arango also are each charged with being accessories after the fact, according to court records.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, contact Petaluma Police Department Detective Ronald Flores at rflores@cityofpetaluma.org or at 707-778-4450.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.