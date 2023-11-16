Man arrested in Petaluma after stolen Humvee pursuit charged with 6 felonies

The man who officials said shot at a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. truck then led law enforcement on a multicity pursuit in a stolen Humvee was charged Thursday with a litany of felonies.

Anthony Stabile, 34, was charged in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa with vandalism over $400 in damage, shooting at an unoccupied vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, having a firearm not registered to him, recklessly evading law enforcement, and driving or taking a vehicle without consent. All six are felonies.

He also was charged with two misdemeanors: driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and driving while privileges were revoked.

Stabile was convicted in April 2022 and again in July of misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence. Both were with a blood alcohol concentration at or over 0.2%, according to court records, exceeding the state’s 0.08% legal limit.

A complaint filed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday said Stabile caused more than $400 in damage when he shot at the PG&E truck at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The document did not indicate, however, that Stabile was involved in the July 3 theft of the Humvee from the California National Guard Armory in Santa Rosa.

California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said Thursday the agency is still investigating if Stabile assisted in the theft.

Stabile was arrested Tuesday morning in Penngrove following a report to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office indicating someone in a Humvee shot at a PG&E vehicle on Highway 116 near Duncans Mills.

The Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol began searching for the vehicle and spotted it traveling east on Bodega Highway outside Sebastopol.

CHP officers attempted to pull the Humvee over, but the driver continued toward Petaluma on Stony Point Road.

Spike strips set up on the road by Petaluma police punctured the Humvee’s tires. The vehicle then turned north onto Old Redwood Highway and ultimately stopped near Hatchery Road.

Stabile also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

He remains in Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa in lieu of $1,035,000 bail. He will next appear in court Dec. 6.

The Humvee was returned to the California National Guard Armory in Santa Rosa, and it will soon be retired, California National Guard Lt. Col. Brandon Hill said Thursday.

