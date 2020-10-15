Man arrested in two Petaluma car thefts

A Hayward man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a dump truck in Petaluma only hours after police were told he stole a separate car, crashed it into a fence and ran away.

The first theft, which involved a city-owned vehicle that got stuck after it was crashed into a fence, was reported to Petaluma officers at about 8:30 a.m. at Shollenberger Park, the Petaluma Police Department said in a press release.

The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Brown, 41, was seen running on foot on the nearby South McDowell Boulevard Extension but was not located by officers.

Two hours later, police received another call about a stolen dump truck in the same area. A GPS tracker on the vehicle showed it was in Cloverdale, the caller said.

The truck was later found in Santa Rosa and Brown, who was behind the wheel, was arrested.

He was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of several charges, among them felonies for receiving stolen property and joyriding, online inmate logs show.

