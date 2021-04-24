Man arrested on suspicion of slamming cars with shovel in Petaluma

A man was arrested on suspicion of committing felony vandalism and battery on a police officer early Friday after he walked down a residential street in Petaluma, bashing parked cars with a shovel, police said.

Jeffrey Berg, 34, of Petaluma is also accused of kicking a police officer in the stomach, causing no injury, and kicking the taillight of a patrol unit, cracking and denting it.

In addition to hitting 10 vehicles, Berg, who police described as homeless, is suspected of having vandalized three windows, causing $5,000 in damage involving 11 different victims, Petaluma police said in a news release.

After Berg was arrested, police learned he was on parole and probation. He was booked on 14 counts of vandalism, violation of probation, resisting an officer and battery on a police officer, according to the release.

Police responded to several 911 calls from residents in the 100 block of West Payran Street at about 6:20 a.m. When officers arrived, Berg fled and officers chased him to a Lucky supermarket, according to the release. Berg no longer had the shovel, and refused to surrender, police said, and was forced to the ground, subdued and placed in handcuffs.

Berg told police he couldn’t breathe, but police said that paramedics summoned to the scene said he did not have a medical emergency.

After police took Berg to a patrol car and he begin kicking, officers placed him in a maximum restraint device and took him to Sonoma County Jail, according to the release.

No bail was listed.

