Man arrested on suspicion of starting Steamer Landing Park fire in Petaluma

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a 2-acre fire at Petaluma’s Steamer Landing Park, according to police.

Gary Dobshinsky, a 50-year-old transient, was seen leaving the area where the fire started, according to a news release by the Petaluma Police Department.

The fire was reported at about 2:20 p.m. and put out by Petaluma firefighters within 25 minutes. The blaze did not damage any buildings or cause any injuries, police said.

A witness positively identified Dobshinsky, who was arrested on suspicion of recklessly causing the fire. Dobshinsky was also found to have an outstanding felony warrant and was in possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Police urged anyone who observes suspicious behavior in the park to call the department at 707-778-4326.

