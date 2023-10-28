A 53-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony assault on a senior in Petaluma.

Petaluma police said the arrest stems from an incident early Monday evening, when the suspect, Carlos Barreda, allegedly pushed an older woman to the ground in front of her grandchildren shortly after he delivered a pizza to a home on Payran Street.

Police said the woman was walking her 4- and 6-year-old grandchildren home from their elementary school when the alleged assault took place. She told police that Barreda failed to yield to her and her grandchildren as they crossed the street in the crosswalk at Payran and Madison streets.

As Barreda drove past the victim, she observed he was on his cellphone and likely did not see them, police said. Police said the woman watched the driver pull over nearby and deliver a pizza to a residence on the 100 block of Payran Street.

The woman walked past Barreda’s vehicle and took a picture of his license plate just as he was returning to his vehicle, police said.

According to a police press statement, when the woman asked Barreda if he had seen her and her grandchildren in the crosswalk, Barreda made a “derogatory statement to the victim and without notice threw the victim to the ground in the presence of her grandchildren.”

Police said Barreda then fled the scene in his vehicle. With her phone already out from taking a picture of the license plate, the victim was able to snap a photo of Barreda before he pushed her to the ground, police said.

The woman suffered injuries to her face, knee and hand. Police said two witnesses observed the assault and came to her aid.

The following day, Petaluma Police officers began their investigation to locate and arrest Barreda. They obtained an arrest warrant for felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, felony assault on an elder adult and misdemeanor child endangerment.

Petaluma Police Sgt. Jake Gutierrez said officers were able to contact Barreda and through his lawyer arranged for him to turn himself in on Friday. He was arrested in the lobby of the Petaluma Police Department and booked into Sonoma County Jail at 4:16 p.m.

